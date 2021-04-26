The Benefits of Choosing an All-Inclusive Resort Vacation
April 26, 2021
It’s officially been more than a year since cruise ship sailings out of U.S. ports were halted. You most likely have a handful of cruise-only clients that are eager to get back on a ship. You’ve moved their deposit several times as the sailing dates continue to get pushed off.
Although there are optimistic signs of cruising resuming at some point this year, there is another travel option you can be offering these clients: an all-inclusive resort vacation. There are several benefits of choosing this type of vacation, and some clients might just need to be presented with the idea.
To begin, all-inclusive hotels and resorts have been successfully operating for almost a year now. Palace Resorts and Le Blanc Spa Resorts safely reopened in early summer of 2020. The Purely Palace program features a number of health measures to ensure safe stays for guests, including free onsite COVID-19 testing and complimentary stays should any visitors need to quarantine.
Your clients used to the cruise ship atmosphere are sure to question the inclusions and activities of a resort stay. At Palace properties, though, they’ll have just as much to enjoy during their vacation.
Living the ‘Palace Life’ includes dining in a variety of restaurants, ordering room service at any time of the day or night and having access to top-shelf drinks and an in-room minibar – all included. Guests also enjoy daily activities for all ages and evening entertainment, all without reaching for their wallets. To top it off, visitors to Palace Resorts properties can unwind in spacious, amenity-rich accommodations.
Avid cruisers may also be thinking of the various ports they visit and the cultural tours and excursions they take during sailings.
Not to worry as Palace properties are conveniently located in areas where tours and excursions are only a short drive away. Whether it’s a trip to the Mayan ruins in Mexico or a visit to Dunn’s River Falls in Jamaica, guests can enjoy a day of adventure before retiring back to their resort for the evening.
After spending time getting a taste of what an ‘AWE-inclusive’ vacation at one of Palace Resorts' properties all entails, your clients may end up inquiring about their next trip before they even leave the resort.
To give clients even more of a vacation to remember, Palace is currently offering a ‘Kids & Teens Stay Free’ promotion which allows everyone 17 years and under to stay, play and eat for free at the six family resorts in Mexico and Jamaica.
