The Leading Hotels of the World Adds to its Property Portfolio
Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey February 01, 2022
The Leading Hotels of the World is optimistic about the prospects for its existing properties and the addition of new hotels coming online this year.
Beginning in mid-2021 the company said it witnessed “pent-up demand for travel materialize,” and 400-plus independent luxury properties are welcoming guests back steadily and safely.”
As a testament of that optimism, the company recently added nine new members while expanding its reach in Turks and Caicos, Shanghai and Dallas.
Properties include J Hotel, Shanghai Tower, Shanghai, China; The Joule, Dallas, Texas; Villa Eden-The Leading Park Retreat, Merano, Italy; Le K2 Chogori, Val d’Isere, France; Rock House, Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands; Wymara Resort and Villas, Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands; Baglioni Resort Sardinia, San Teodoro, Italy; Anantara Palazzo Naiadi, Rome; and Nayara Hangaroa, Isla De Pascua, Chile.
This year, The Leading Hotels of the World is expecting 20 new hotel openings.
Just some of those opening include The Fifth Avenue Hotel, New York City; Mari Natural Reserve Experience, Los Muermos, Chile; Casa Polanco, Mexico City; Lesante Cape Resort & Spa, Zakynthos, Greece; The Gleneagles Townhouse, Edinburgh, Scotland; Emerald Faarufushi Resort & Spa, Faarufushi Islands, Maldives; and Royal Mansour Casablanca, Casablanca, Morocco.
The company’s 400-plus properties are located in upward of 80 countries.
