The Londoner To Open in September 2021
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz July 12, 2021
London’s newest and most modern hotel, The Londoner, will open September 2021, offering the city’s travelers a luxurious and unique new accommodation.
The Londoner is a 350-room boutique hotel that offers six dining options, a cinema, a wellness floor and plenty of meeting and event space.
The hotel, part of Edwardian Hotels London and designed in collaboration with Yabu Pushelberg, will include penthouse suites and smaller suites with kitchenettes, complete with staggering views of the city’s most iconic landmarks.
The hotel is designed with modernity in mind; the blend of metal accents, gorgeous chandeliers and floor-to-ceiling windows complements the furniture, styled in neutrals and warm wood tones.
Art pieces are displayed throughout both private and public areas of the hotel, mixing genre and media to reflect London’s diversity.
Guests at The Londoner can enjoy a whole floor dedicated to health and wellness, called The Retreat, that features everything from a nail bar to fitness classrooms for weekly programming, a large indoor pool and Refuel, a healthy dining option that focuses on, like its name suggests, refueling the body.
Other dining options include Whitcomb’s, the hotel’s signature restaurant, which features French and Mediterranean dishes for all-day dining, while the hotel’s rooftop is dominated by 8 at The Londoner, an izakaya lounge featuring Japanese cuisine and beautiful city views.
The Londoner also offers its own upscale private members’ club, The Residence, which offers spaces for members to work, relax and dine in style.
Rates at the hotel begin at $471. For more information, please click here.
Sponsored Content
-
Up to 70% off makes for One Sweet SummerPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Protect Your Clients, Maximize Earning Potential by Becoming an Allianz Partners Specialist
-
Have you been at Excellence Punta Cana?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
For more information on London
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS