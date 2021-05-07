Last updated: 11:55 AM ET, Fri May 07 2021

The Most Expensive Spring Destinations in the US

Hotel & Resort Patrick Clarke May 07, 2021

Key West Florida
Aerial view of scenic Key West, Florida. (photo via felixmizioznikov / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Florida and Hawaii are home to some of the most expensive spring destinations in the country based on average accommodation costs.

A recent survey by Cheaphotels.org analyzed the average rate of the cheapest available double room in every U.S. destination with a minimum of 20 hotels and inns for the period between May 1-31, 2021, revealing Key West to be the priciest locale for spring 2021 with the average nightly rate for a minimum three-star hotel room coming in at $299.

Elsewhere in the Florida Keys, Islamorada ($295) and Marathon ($285) rank second- and third-most expensive, respectively.

Poipu on the Hawaiian island of Kauai ranks fourth with an average nightly rate of $245, followed by Florida's Sanibel Island ($243); Sedona, Arizona ($235); Tybee Island, Georgia ($224) and Wailea, Hawaii ($212). Rounding out the top 10 with nightly rates more than $100 cheaper than Key West are Lahaina ($194) and Waikoloa, Hawaii ($192).

Other Florida destinations among the top 20 most expensive include Anna Maria Island ($187), Fort Myers Beach ($165), Key Largo ($164) and St. Pete Beach ($157). In addition to Florida and Hawaii, California is well-represented in the top 20, with Napa ($185), Calistoga ($175) and Santa Monica ($170) among the most expensive spring destinations this year.

grassy area with palm trees near beach with ocean waves
Poipu, Kaua'i (Photo via Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) / Tor Johnson)

With travelers seeking a return to the beach this season, marquee cities like Boston, Austin, Charleston and Nashville offer travelers budget-friendly alternatives with average hotel rates down by between 40 and 45 percent in 2021, according to Cheaphotels.org.

