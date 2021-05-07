The Most Expensive Spring Destinations in the US
May 07, 2021
Florida and Hawaii are home to some of the most expensive spring destinations in the country based on average accommodation costs.
A recent survey by Cheaphotels.org analyzed the average rate of the cheapest available double room in every U.S. destination with a minimum of 20 hotels and inns for the period between May 1-31, 2021, revealing Key West to be the priciest locale for spring 2021 with the average nightly rate for a minimum three-star hotel room coming in at $299.
Elsewhere in the Florida Keys, Islamorada ($295) and Marathon ($285) rank second- and third-most expensive, respectively.
Poipu on the Hawaiian island of Kauai ranks fourth with an average nightly rate of $245, followed by Florida's Sanibel Island ($243); Sedona, Arizona ($235); Tybee Island, Georgia ($224) and Wailea, Hawaii ($212). Rounding out the top 10 with nightly rates more than $100 cheaper than Key West are Lahaina ($194) and Waikoloa, Hawaii ($192).
Other Florida destinations among the top 20 most expensive include Anna Maria Island ($187), Fort Myers Beach ($165), Key Largo ($164) and St. Pete Beach ($157). In addition to Florida and Hawaii, California is well-represented in the top 20, with Napa ($185), Calistoga ($175) and Santa Monica ($170) among the most expensive spring destinations this year.
With travelers seeking a return to the beach this season, marquee cities like Boston, Austin, Charleston and Nashville offer travelers budget-friendly alternatives with average hotel rates down by between 40 and 45 percent in 2021, according to Cheaphotels.org.
