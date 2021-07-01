The New Hard Rock Hotel Madrid Opens Its Doors
Laurie Baratti July 01, 2021
Situated in the Madrid’s Triangulo de Oro del Arte (Golden Triangle of Art) and just across from the famed Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía in the city’s Atocha quarter, the brand-new Hard Rock Hotel Madrid officially opened today.
The hotel is within easy walking distance of attractions like The Royal Botanical Gardens, the prestigious Prado National Museum, and the vibrant Lavapies and Embajadores neighborhoods. The city’s largest train station, with its historic art nouveau architecture and interior tropical garden, is also minutes away on foot, offering access to both local trains and the long-distance AVE high-speed rail network.
The brand’s first metropolitan hotel in Spain has been designed to appeal to both business and leisure travelers, and continues Hard Rock’s recent growth in Europe. Today’s opening brings Hard Rock International’s portfolio of properties—which includes Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops, Live Performance Venues and Cafes—to 239 locations that span 68 countries.
"Hard Rock Hotels has always felt very in tune with the vibrancy and spirit of Spain. It is one of the reasons we introduced the brand to Europe with Hard Rock Ibiza in 2014, followed by our Tenerife hotel shortly after," Dale Hipsh, Senior Vice President of Hotels, Hard Rock International, said in a statement. "As our first Spanish metropolitan hotel, Hard Rock Hotel Madrid brings a distinctly different personality to our beach resorts. Our guests will discover art, music, history, culinary excellence and culture at their fingertips—all brought together through Hard Rock's curated and entertainment-infused hospitality".
The hotel’s 161 contemporary rooms and suites, starting at 194 square feet, provide various views, from an outlook over the enchanting city lights to a view of its lush interior garden. Then, there are the 21,000 square feet of event space, including alluring rooftop and garden venues, now available to begin hosting world-class events.
The property features an array of vibrant artworks and installations, starting with the dramatic hanging-guitar sculpture above the lobby. Other highlights include a life-size, pink replica of Diego Velázquez's masterpiece, 'Las Meninas', overlayed with Rosalía lyrics, and a mural in the GMT+1 bar inspired by Madrid’s La Movida movement.
Hard Rock Hotel Madrid’s unique bars and restaurant concepts are expected to draw locals and visitors alike. ‘Sessions’, the hotel's signature restaurant, overlooks the hotel’s garden, and features an open and airy terrace; and serves a menu distinguished by its spin on classic Spanish cuisine and unexpected culinary delicacies. Then, there’s the ‘Green Room’, a private chef’s-table dining concept serving exclusive gourmet courses to no more than six guests per sitting, which is scheduled to open in September.
The ‘GMT+1 Lobby Bar’ serves drinks and lite bites throughout the day, while the ‘RT60 Terrace Bar’ boasts a spectacular rooftop setting that offers unbeatable 360-degree city views overlooking the capital and features a lush outdoor urban garden. There, guests can relax and enjoy gourmet tins, a ham-and-cheese station and cocktails while listening to live DJ sets.
For more information, visit hardrockhotels.com/madrid.
