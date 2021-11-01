Thompson Central Park New York Opens November 1
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz November 01, 2021
The newest Thompson Hotels property, the Thompson Central Park New York, has officially opened today, November 1.
The hotel, which is part of Hyatt, is located near Central Park on West 56th Street between Sixth and Seventh Avenues, offering an ideal and upscale location for a New York exploration. As a redevelopment of the Parker New York, the hotel offers renovated rooms along with public spaces.
The hotel features 587 guestrooms and suites, including 174 Upper Stories rooms, featuring breathtaking city views and complimentary amenities like access to the Upper Stories Lounge. These rooms will officially debut in Spring 2022 along with a few more dining options.
Warm wood tones, neutral furnishings and accents in orange and blue, bronze and leather offer guests a relaxing hotel to come home to after a long day of city exploration or business. Darker furnishings throughout the hotel’s common areas draw the eyes towards windows that overlook the city, as well as the main atrium’s beautiful skylight.
The hotel has also opened one of its dining options, the Burger Joint, a jazzy speakeasy serving burgers and fries. SRO, short for Standing Room Only, is the hotel’s lobby bar, which specializes in organic and rare wines, as well as mocktails.
“We’re honored to introduce the world to Thompson Central Park New York and welcome travelers to a stunning new hotel in the heart of New York City,” said Matt Slippoy, general manager, Thompson Central Park New York. “Together with our partners across design, culinary, retail and more, we’re thrilled to provide New Yorkers and travelers with an unparalleled hospitality experience steps from Central Park and iconic cultural institutions, performing arts theaters, Broadway and more of what makes New York City a world-class destination.”
Guest rooms begin at $420 a night. To book or to learn more, please click here.
