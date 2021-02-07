A Romantic Retreat on the Shores of Cap Cana
Codie Liermann February 07, 2021
When putting together a couples trip for themselves and their friends, Steve and Bambi Ineson landed on the Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana resort in the Dominican Republic. Owners of Four Seasons Travel in Iowa, the two have visited a number of resorts and have been impressed with their stays at Playa Hotels & Resorts properties.
“We were trying to create a trip for our friends who were looking for a romantic, more upbeat, fun atmosphere, and Hyatt Zilara is just perfect for that,” said Steve.
“The quality of the restaurants and the service is phenomenal, along with the space they have here, the beach and the scenery. The Hyatt properties are always in the best locations in each destination, and we knew the beach at this one was incredible,” he added.
Although it’s a fairly new property, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana immediately jumped to number one on trip advisor and has been getting incredible reviews. Bambi mentioned the two had a hard hat tour while the property was in the works, so they had to come back and see the finished product.
Throughout the stay, she noticed a lot of safety measures being taken, including temperature checks, safety seals, staff sanitizing surfaces and cleaning up towels after use and masks being worn by both staff and guests.
“I think they are taking the right precautions to make people feel safe. I feel totally safe here.” Bambi said, adding that she would 100 percent feel comfortable sending her clients here.
The Inesons have witnessed Playa doing an incredible job of keeping up with the changing protocols. They explained how the resort company immediately announced complimentary onsite testing in response to the CDC’s announcement of requiring all international air travelers to have a negative COVID-19 test upon returning to the U.S.
Playa is even offering an Extended Stay Protection Plan for guests who do happen to test positive for COVID-19 during their stay for only $29 per person.
As far as romance goes, the resort lived up to its expectations for both Steve and Bambi.
“It’s the beauty of it and the wow factor for me. It just has a romantic feel to it in my mind,” Bambi explained.
Steve added, “It is one of the most beautiful properties I’ve been to in a long time. The service here – they make you feel special. They come up and talk to each couple on the beach. The directors of each division have checked on us to see how our stay has been.”
The staff members make an effort to remember names which made the group feel really special, and the concierge pulled Steve aside to see if there was anything he could do to make Bambi’s stay more special.
Dustin Guzman, one of the Ineson’s friends who accompanied them on the trip, was also impressed with the stay at Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, mentioning it has a romantic atmosphere throughout the entire property.
“It’s a perfect venue for a romantic stay. If you look out, the lights on the trees are blue and it has this really awesome look about it,” Guzman explained. “The rooms are awesome. We have a view that looks straight out at the ocean. It’s spectacular.”
He also commented on the incredible service from the staff as well as the location.
“First of all, the location is totally perfect. Everything is within walking distance. One thing that really stands out is the staff. They are so nice, and they remember your name. The concierge is so good to us.”
With a spacious beach, several secluded areas, a spa inspired by a cenote, delicious dining options, endless entertainment and more, the Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana covers all the bases for a romantic retreat in the Caribbean.
