How This Travel Advisor Pulled off a Successful Destination Wedding in Cancun
Hotel & Resort Playa Hotels & Resorts Claudette Covey December 18, 2020
Destination wedding specialist Suzy Mkhitarian began forging a partnership with Playa Hotels & Resorts in 2017. That partnership was substantially strengthened when she visited Hyatt Ziva Cancun, which operates the Hyatt Ziva and Zilara brands, on a fam.
“I instantly fell in love with the ambiance, the beach, the service, the rooms – everything,” said Mkhitarian, who is vice president and manager of MS Travel & Tours in Burbank, Calif. “A few months later I was back for more. I booked a seven-day personal trip with my now husband for Labor Day. This would be his first trip to Cancun and his second all-inclusive experience. We were both blown away by everything.”
Mkhitarian found the brand’s motto, Service from the Heart, exemplified in every aspect of the property. “As a travel agent, I’ve been to countless resorts and never have I been so amazed by the personal attention we received,” she said.
“I returned from my trip knowing I found something special. I started to recommend it to all my clients – families, friends, honeymooners, bachelor/bachelorette parties and of course, weddings’ clients. More bookings led to more referrals, and each referral gave incredibly, positive feedback in reviewing their experience.”
Further cementing Mkhitarian’s relationship with Playa was making the acquaintance of Andrea Wright, Playa’s vice president of industry sales.
“She worked relentlessly to make sure we were set up with the right marketing materials, contacts and even approved some marketing dollars for a wedding trade show,” she said. “The support I received from Playa is unmatched in my 15 years as an agent.”
So when Mkhitarian got engaged last year, she said it was a “no brainer” as to where she wanted her wedding to take place: Hyatt Ziva Cancun.
“I saved my date in September of 2019. Six months later I found myself in a nightmare. The borders were closed. Travel ceased. My office shut down,” she said. “All my clients were canceling their trips, and every wedding I booked in 2020 canceled.”
Mkhitarian was beginning to lose hope for her own wedding. “I put my plans on hold to see how things would eventually turn out. As the months passed, it seemed like there would be no light at the end of the tunnel,” she said.
But, there was light, in the form of exemplary communication. “The planners kept me up to date, kept me positive and answered my every question with a moment’s notice. My coordinator, Paulina, consistently and patiently communicated all of the facts on the ground,” she said, adding that “their support honesty enabled me to proceed steadily and confidently during uncertain times.”
By June, Mkhitarian still had not sent out her wedding invitations. “It took one phone call to Andrea Wright where she said, ‘Send them out. We’re doing your wedding and everything will be perfect.’ I knew then, as a travel agent and wedding planner, I would have to pave the way for all my brides who were also uncertain about keeping their dates in the midst of a pandemic,” she said.
Mkhitarian began planning five months prior to her December wedding date. “It turned out I did not need five months to plan – merely five hours with Hyatt Ziva Cancun’s coordinators,” she said. “The ladies in the wedding department listened, shared their expertise, understood my vision and brought the wedding of my dreams to life.”
The wedding coordinators sent Mkhitarian designs and decor they knew she would like, based on previous conversations – and all with an eye to her budget.
“When we arrived at the hotel, we were immediately greeted by the coordinators and staff,” she said. “They knew our guests’ travel plans, flights, arrival times and ensured everyone arrived safely.”
Coordinators and staff took care of details large and small for the 50-guest wedding, including making reservations for 42 people in one of their restaurants at the last minute.
“Paulina even sent up food and champagne to my room the day of our wedding so my bridal party could eat and celebrate while we did our hair and make-up,” Mkhitarian said.
“They surprised me with a Drone for aerial views of our wedding, an MC, and also included string lights for my rehearsal dinner which made everything all the more magical. I added an extra hour on the spot for my rehearsal because none of my guests wanted to leave. Paulina made it happen. I do not think the word ‘never’ came out of her mouth with any request I had.”
Mkhitarian’s wedding was the fifth she’s arranged at Hyatt Ziva Cancun – and she has two more in the works for 2021.
“I even have a wedding set for 2022 now which comes from a couple I met on our trip who happened to witness my wedding and as a result, they specifically asked to book their wedding with me,” she said, adding that Playa makes the process of arranging a destination wedding easy.
“Playa’s wedding website simplifies the process and is user friendly for travel agents to manage,” she said. “Moreover, they will always work with and support you with service from the heart.”
While Playa’s Wright was invited to the wedding, she was unable to attend due to a family obligation. But she was clearly pleased with the outcome.
“We realize that when our travel advisors pick us for life’s biggest moments, we have done something right!” she said.
For more information on Playa Hotels & Resorts, Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva, Cancun
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS