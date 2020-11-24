Top Caribbean Resorts Offering Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals
November 24, 2020
Travelers will find a strong offering of Cyber Monday and Black Friday across Caribbean destinations including Jamaica, Mexico and other popular islands in the region.
The packages feature discounted rates and special amenities, with an emphasis on properties that allow guests to space out and observe COVID-19 protocols.
Jamaica
Guests at Palace Resorts’ Moon Palace Jamaica is offering guests who book one room for a minimum of four nights a complimentary second room of the same value. In addition, kids and teenagers stay free. The offer applies to bookings made through December 4 for travel from December 22 to Jan. 3, 2021.
Palace is also offering travelers who purchase five-night stays a free fifth night. The offer applies to bookings made between November 27 and Dec. 4, 2020 for travel from January 4 to April 10, 2021. Palace’s “Purely Palace” health protocols include keyless room entry, online check-in, digital menus and service apps for booking golf, spa and tour activities.
Meanwhile, Couples Resorts Jamaica is launching a combined Black Friday and Cyber Monday package offering romance travelers a free night and a $250 resort credit on reservations of seven nights or more. The offer is valid for all of the operator’s four Jamaican properties and applies to bookings made through November 30, 2020 for stays from December 25, 2020 to December 24, 2021.
Guests at Palladium Hotel Group’s Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort & Spa and Grand Palladium Lady Hamilton Resort & Spa can receive up to 57 percent off a three-night minimum stay, plus a $1,500 resort credit, under the company’s Black Friday package. The offer applies to bookings made through December 4, 2020 for travel through December 23, 2021.
Playa Hotels & Resorts’ Black Friday/Cyber Monday packages offer travelers deep discounts off stays at the company’s all-inclusive Jamaican resorts. Guests at Montego Bay’s Hyatt Zilara & Hyatt Ziva and Hilton All-Inclusive Resort save up to 68 percent of published rates.
Guests at Playa’s Jewel Grande and Jewel Paradise Cove resorts save up to 55 percent and 59 percent respectively, while Panama Jack Resorts guests save up to 68 percent and receive up to $200 in resort perks. The offers apply to bookings made from November 25 through December 2, 2020 for travel from November 25 through December 20, 2021.
Also featuring discounted Black Friday packages is Royalton Luxury Resorts, where guests at the company’s four Jamaican properties will receive 25 percent off best available rates (with promotional code FRIDAY25) for bookings made between November 27 and November 29, 2020. The offer also applies to Cyber Monday bookings for travel from December 1, 2020 to May 30, 2021 (using MONDAY25). Rates start at $170 per night, double occupancy.
Mexico
Karisma Hotels & Resorts’ adults-only properties are featuring a “Mexico Mystery” sale with rates starting at $99 per person. The company’s family-friendly resorts are offering rates starting at $129; the discounted prices are available to travelers who book by December 5, 2020 for travel from January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021.
Le Blanc Spa Resorts’ properties in Cancun and Los Cabos, Mexico are also offering guest who book one room for a minimum of four nights and receive another room of the same value, free. The offer applies to bookings made through December 4, 2020, for travel from December 22, 2020, to January 3, 2021. Le Blanc is also offering a free night with four-night stays booked between November 27 and December 4, 2020, for travel from January 4 to April 10, 2021.
Across the Caribbean
Club Med is offering “Black Friday Flash” deals at its resorts in the Dominican Republic and the Turks and Caicos. Under the offer, guests receive 55 percent off superior rooms and 60 percent off deluxe rooms and suites. Travelers also receive perks including air credits of up to $600, free stays for kids under age four and free cancellations.
The offers apply to the Dominican Republic’s Club Med Punta Cana and Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda resorts, the Club Med Turkoise, Guadeloupe’s Club Med Caravelle (scheduled to reopen December 18) and Martinique’s Club Med Buccaneer's Creek (scheduled to reopen February 6).
