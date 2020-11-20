Last updated: 01:11 AM ET, Fri November 20 2020

Black Friday and Cyber Monday Travel Deals for 2020

November 20, 2020

PHOTO: Travel savings. (Photo via iStock / Getty Images Plus / surasaki)

Travelers no longer want to stay at home, but with COVID-19 surging, traveling is being put on the back burner for many.

In fact, MMGY Travel Intelligence's Travel Intentions Pulse Survey (TIPS), travelers are feeling increased confidence regarding the safety of domestic and international travel, and according to Travel Leaders Group, 70 percent of North Americans plan to take a vacation in 2021. Just planning a trip is enough to boost spirits that could be down after canceling Thanksgiving plans.

Travel companies have been hard at work crafting Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales and the industry is not taking a backseat to coronavirus.

Those looking to get a good deal on 2021 travel have plenty of options to choose from:

Cruise Line Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals

Tour Operator Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals

2020 Black Friday, Cyber Monday Domestic Hotel Deals

Black Friday and Cyber Monday Hotel Deals Around the World

