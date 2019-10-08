Trick or Treat Yourself to These Hotel Halloween Offerings
Don’t wait until October 31st to get into the Halloween spirit as hotels across the U.S. are offering spooktacular events for travelers of all ages. Some hotels are bundling stays with haunted tours, others are hosting epic Halloween parties.
As you look for a hotel and event that's right for you, check out a handful of some chilling experiences we think will lift your “spirits” this Halloween.
Witch-in-Residence
You don’t have to go to Salem to find a witch these days. The James New York – NoMad in New York City will do the trick. In partnership with Catland Books, Brooklyn’s metaphysical boutique, The James will be hosting co-owner of Catland books and resident witch, herbalist, and scryer, Melissa Madara throughout the month of October.
Guests and locals can book a 15-, 30-, or 60-minute psychic reading with Madara every Wednesday through the Catland website. Time slots are available between 2-4 p.m. on Witching Wednesdays and pricing starts at $30 for a 15-minute session.
If your coven of friends is looking for a unique Halloween experience, consider joining a hands-on Potion Making 101 class at The James on Monday, October 28 from 7-8:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 per person and will include a cocktail elixir from The Seville and your very own potion to take home.
Redrum Redrum Redrum
You know what they say, "all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy," so play you will at The Stanley Hotel this Halloween season.
The Stanley Hotel is the famous haunted hotel in Estes Park, Colorado, said to have inspired Stephen King's The Shining. In honor of that horror-ific story, The Stanley Hotel will host The Shining Ball on October 19. Dress up and enjoy a night of rocking out with the Beatles Vs. Rolling Stones – A Musical Showdown followed by a DJ Dance Party.
If you can’t make it on the 19th, they’ll be hosting a 1950’s-sock hop Murder Mystery Dinner on October 25th and a Masquerade Ball on October 26th which will feature a theatrical performance by Widow’s Bane and a dance party full of food, drinks, and great costumes.
While The Stanley Hotel's Halloween parties are fa-boo-less, you won't want to miss a chance to join in on a seance-like experience called “Illusions of the Passed.” Available October 4-December 29, Claire Voyant, the Mistress of Mentalism, will take guests through The Stanley’s historically haunted past with an interactive night of illusions and entertainment.
Shake Your Boo-ty This Halloween
YOTEL New York will be hosting a Halloween ball to die for on their rooftop terrace. On October 26th, snack out on a pizza bar, dance to a DJ, enjoy an open bar, and wear your best costume as the winner of the costume contest will win a one-night stay at YOTEL.
Families, don’t despair. The Pierre New York has you covered on Halloween. Bring the little goblins to the hotel for a Halloween-themed afternoon tea which will include great snacks, face painting, and a photo booth. In the evening, parents can return to The Pierre for a Halloween party and costume contest. Winners could win dinner for two in Perrine, VIP tickets to a Pierre cabaret performance, or afternoon tea for two.
Haunted Howl-oween
The Alexandrian is the ghostess with the mostest in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia. Throughout October, guests can book the Haunted & Historic package which will include two adult tickets to Alexandria’s Original Ghost and Graveyard Tour and two Halloween cocktails at Jackson 20.
On October 27 from 1:00-3:00 p.m., The Alexandrian will host a Pumpkin Painting Contest in their Jackson 20 Courtyard. The person with the best pumpkin will win a free one-night stay at The Alexandrian.
Hair That Scares
The Bride of Frankenstein had a good a stylist and this Halloween, you should too. The Frederick Hotel in New York City will partner with Blackstones salon on October 31 to offer guests with in-room Halloween hair styling sessions. Individual appointments will be available between 3:00-8:00 p.m. on All Hallow’s Eve and will last 45 minutes and cost $100-$125. Be sure to book an appointment before October 27th and have a photo of yourself and a costume idea to provide your personal stylist beforehand.
Take advantage of this fang-tastic opportunity by booking an appointment with Elizabeth Pennimpede, General Manager of Blackstones Hairdressing at (813) 298-9691 or by emailing elizabeth@fivewits.com.
