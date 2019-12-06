Unique Room Categories in the Caribbean
A vacation to one of the Caribbean islands usually comes with several perks. Often times people choose to stay at a luxurious all-inclusive resort that offers gourmet meals, endless activities and hours of pool and beach time.
In addition to these things, many travelers choose to explore the island they’re staying on through various tours and excursions in order to visit with locals, learn about the history and culture of the destination and take in all the beautiful flora and fauna they might not see back home.
While touring the destination is wonderful and spending time on the beach could last for hours, it’s always nice to have a comfortable room to relax in when you need some downtime throughout the vacation.
Sandals Resorts provides vacationers with several properties throughout the Caribbean, and each one is especially designed for two people in love. The resorts offer several room categories to choose from, so each couple is able to find something that caters to their needs.
Couples celebrating a special occasion such as a honeymoon, anniversary or babymoon may choose to splurge during their trip, and an upgraded room category is a great way to do so. Although, it’s always a good idea to treat yourself to something special—vacations only come around once in a while after all.
Sandals Resorts has you covered if you’re in search of a unique room category in the Caribbean.
Sandals Grande St. Lucian’s Beachfront Grande Rondoval Butler Suite with Private Pool Sanctuary rooms are in the Love Next category and are conveniently located steps from the beach.
In addition to having a great location, guests staying in these rooms are spoiled with a hammock, outdoor shower, jacuzzi and private plunge pool, among other luxuries.
If stunning views are at the top of your qualification list, the Italian Oceanview SkyPool Butler Suite with Balcony Tranquility Soaking Tub room at Sandals Grenada was meant for you.
Guests in this room can feel right at home with a dining table, plush sofa and fully-stocked wet bar. Out on the balcony, the infinity-edge sky-high plunge pool allows guests to enjoy a soak while taking in the island’s beauty.
Moving over to the island of Jamaica, Sandals South Coast offers Over the Water Butler Honeymoon Bungalows. These luxurious rooms each have a private patio equipped with a soaking tub, over the water hammock, outdoor shower, bistro set and sun loungers. With a butler and 24-hour room service, you’ll never have to leave.
While it’s essential to have a comfortable room to retreat to throughout vacation, it’s also exciting to indulge in something unique and one of a kind. These are only a few of the many room categories offered by Sandals Resorts.
