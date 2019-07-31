A Relaxing Seaside Oasis on Jamaica’s South Coast
Hotel & Resort Sandals Resorts Codie Liermann July 31, 2019
The island of Jamaica has several beautiful areas for visitors to stay in, and some of the popular ones include Negril, Montego Bay and Ocho Rios.
Each area is different from the next. For example, Negril has its seven-mile-long beach, perfect for travelers who enjoy long walks on the sand. Montego Bay is conveniently close to the airport and is a major cruise ship port. Ocho Rios provides easy access to the rainforest and waterfalls.
These areas have a number of all-inclusive resorts available for guests to choose from. However, traveling to the south side of the island allows visitors to experience yet another beautiful area of Jamaica and will land travelers at a relaxing seaside resort—Sandals South Coast.
This property, part of the Sandals Resorts collection is set on a two-mile stretch of pristine, white-sand beach within a 500-acre nature preserve, and it offers guests a luxury beachfront experience.
Similar to other Sandals resorts, Sandals South Coast is made up of three European Villages—Italian, Dutch and French—with a variety of room categories to choose from. During a stay at this resort, guests enjoy unlimited fine dining at nine different restaurants and unlimited drinks, including Robert Mondavi Twin Oaks wine.
This resort also has a handful of unique characteristics that will especially appeal to travelers looking for over-the-water features.
There are 12 Tahiti-style over-the-water bungalows that boast glass floor panels, tranquility soaking tubs for two, outdoor showers, overwater hammocks and more. The all-new Latitudes Over Water Bar is available for all guests to enjoy and offers 360-degree ocean views from its location off the coast.
To take it one step further, wedding couples can also explore the option of exchanging vows in the new Over-the-Water Serenity Wedding Chapel. This unique venue has a glass floor aisle and panoramic water views.
People who prefer camping out poolside as opposed to on the beach will especially enjoy Jamaica’s largest zero-entry pool located right on property, surrounded by romantic fire pit seating areas.
Visitors can choose to participate in as many land and water activities as they’d like, such as volleyball, tennis, kayaking and waterskiing or relax at the Red Lane Spa with a massage or facial treatment.
It’s an ideal spot for couples in search of a place to celebrate their honeymoon or anniversary, and it has everything needed for a relaxing beach vacation.
For more information on Sandals Resorts, Jamaica
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Codie Liermann
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS