A Paradise for Couples on Grenada's Pink Gin Beach
Hotel & Resort Sandals Resorts Codie Liermann June 27, 2019
Cancun, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic are all beautiful locations to spend time in during a vacation. However, travelers who have explored these popular places and are looking for something new or people wanting something a bit more remote may be interested in the island of Grenada.
Located in the Southern Caribbean, the country Grenada is comprised of the main island as well as smaller surrounding islands. The main island is lush and hilly offering stunning views both on land and below the water’s surface. It’s known as the “Spice Isle” because of the numerous nutmeg plantations.
This location can be visited during a Southern Caribbean cruise, but those travelers who’d like to stay longer than a day in port can check out Sandals Grenada. Like other Sandals Resorts throughout the Caribbean, this hotel is an oasis for couples.
Sandals Grenada goes above and beyond the traditional Sandals design, making it one of the most unique and innovative resorts in the collection. New visitors are blown away by upon arrival, and repeat guests are pleasantly surprised by the familiarity with a twist. It has everything needed for an exceptional vacation.
Unique Rooms
There are several room categories available at this resort, so couples have no problem finding something of interest. Room options include the standard pool, tropical or ocean views, but the features have been taken up a notch.
For example, the Italian Oceanview One Bedroom Sky Pool Butler Suites w/Balcony Tranquility Soaking Tub categories are just as exquisite as they sound. They are oversized Love Nest Suites with romance at every turn. Couples may never want to leave the room once they experience the solar heated plunge pool with an infinity edge overlooking the ocean.
Another category, the South Seas Honeymoon One Bedroom Butler Villa with Private Pool Sanctuary, has both a plunge pool and a whirlpool, so guests can cool off during the long sunny days and relax when evening falls.
Gourmet Dining
This resort is a must for foodies, as it offers ten different restaurants on property. Le Jardinier has delicious French cuisine, and Neptune's offers fresh seafood and Mediterranean fare. Dino's Pizzeria is on the more casual side offering up crisp, wood-fired pizzas, and Butch's Chophouse is the place to go for that perfect cut of steak.
All the restaurants are not only included, but guests can enjoy unlimited meals, drinks and snacks. Visitors staying at Sandals Grenada also have access to the best coffee, Jamaica Blue Mountain, and the finest of wines, Robert Mondavi Twin Oaks.
Unlimited Activities
Couples staying at Sandals Grenada can choose to do it all or do nothing at all during their vacation—whether it’s lounging in the sun by the pool or ocean or enjoying watersports like kayaking, windsurfing, snorkeling or paddle boarding.
The resort also includes several land activities such as beach volleyball, tennis, yoga bocce ball and more. For the utmost relaxation, guests can indulge in a spa treatment at the Red Lane Spa.
