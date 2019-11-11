Universal Orlando Announces Opening Date for Dockside Inn and Suites
November 11, 2019
Officials from Universal Orlando Resort announced Monday the theme park’s eighth hotel, Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites, will open on March 17, 2020.
As a marquee addition to the Value category, the Dockside Inn and Suites will join its sister property when it opens, the Surfside Inn and Suites, which opened in June 2019. The new facility will add 2,050 guest rooms to Universal Orlando’s hotel portfolio.
The Dockside Inn and Suites will feature standard rooms and spacious two-bedroom suites designed to accommodate up to six people. The facility will blend the cool, calm feeling of a beach retreat with the fun of a Universal property.
Prices start at just $85 per night and guests receive exclusive benefits, including Early Park Admission, complimentary transportation to and from the theme parks and more.
When travelers stay at the Dockside Inn and Suites or any of Universal’s other hotels, they will have access to three award-winning theme parks, including Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay.
Guests can also spend more time enjoying the theme park experiences, including The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, Jurassic Park River Adventure, TRANSFORMERS: The Ride-3D and more.
