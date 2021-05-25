Last updated: 04:53 PM ET, Tue May 25 2021

US Hotel Industry Records Best Performance Since Pre-Pandemic

Hotel & Resort Patrick Clarke May 25, 2021

Downtown Tampa, Florida skyline over the Hillsborough Rive
Tampa performed the best among the top 25 markets with 77 percent occupancy for April 2021. (photo via SeanPavonePhoto/Getty Images)

In yet another promising sign for travel and tourism's recovery, the U.S. hotel industry saw its highest monthly performance levels since the month before the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2021, according to the latest data from STR.

Occupancy for the month reached 57.5 percent, average daily rate (ADR) climbed to $110.34 and revenue per available room (RevPAR) came in at $63.46. Occupancy and RevPAR were the highest achieved for any month since February 2020 and ADR was the highest it's been since the pandemic was initially declared in March 2020.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Family celebrating a U.S. national holiday with an outdoor picnic.

Memorial Day 2021 Report: Busiest Airports, Travel Times and...

Getty Images - plane

International Travel Set to Boom With Trade Playing a Big Role

Airbnb app

Airbnb Announces Innovations and Upgrades

Security lines at the airport

Airline Travel Numbers Inch Closer to 2019

Despite the progress, the figures remain far below the pre-pandemic comparable of April 2019. Occupancy was down 15.2 percent compared to two years earlier while ADR was 16 percent lower and RevPAR was down 28.8 percent.

Tampa experienced the highest occupancy level among the top 25 markets at 77 percent, followed by Miami at 72 percent. The latter also recorded the highest ADR ($233.80) and RevPAR ($168.31) levels for April 2021. Remarkably, Miami's ADR level climbed 6.9 percent higher than the pre-pandemic comparable, STR announced.

On the other end of the spectrum, Boston (40.4 percent) and Minneapolis (42.5 percent) performed the worst among the top 25 markets in terms of occupancy last month.

While there's still much progress to be made, the latest developments are awfully encouraging and show just far the industry has come after recording all-time lows in occupancy and RevPAR in 2020.

Sponsored Content

For more information on United States

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
Choice Hotels' "Get on the Road. Get Rewarded." Summer Promotion.

Choice Privileges Introduces 'Get on the Road. Get...

Hard Rock International and First Insight Announce Expanded Partnership

Airbnb Announces Innovations and Upgrades

Hyatt Releases New Global ‘Explor-cation’ Experiences

gallery icon Travel Advisors’ Favorite Hotels and Resorts

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS