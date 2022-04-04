Vegas Pool Season Is Underway at MGM Resorts Properties
Let’s put it this way.
Say you were looking to take a break from the heat of Las Vegas and were walking by the pool and, whoopsie, you fell in. Chances are that water came from an MGM Resorts property pool.
In a town known for its robust and vibrant pool scene – it was, after all, Las Vegas that coined the term ‘dayclubbing’ and had an entire weekly reality television series filmed just about the dynamic of pool parties – it’s been MGM Resorts International to emerge as a leader of the genre.
Make no mistake: the Las Vegas pool scene is serious business. It’s a daytime, sun-baked bacchanal filled with dancing and music provided by some of the hottest and most famous DJs in the world, young men and women who, well, if they aren’t models then they should be and lots and lots of liquor. To step up the fun, some visitors opt to rent an enclosed cabana for the day.
MGM Resorts has several outstanding properties to choose from.
Bellagio
What, you thought that dancing fountain out front was the hotel’s only body of water? There are actually five beautiful pools on the property to choose from, some of which even offer some peace and quiet.
Aria
Peace and quiet? Uh, yeah, that ain’t happening at this pool scene. The Liquid Pool Lounge is an adults-only experience and is arguably one of the best in town. It is also surrounded by insanely tall palm trees, giving it an air of privacy.
Vdara
The pool scene at Vdara is known for its amenities. The cabana scene is outstanding, and even the daybeds are extraordinarily relaxing. The food choices are to die for.
MGM Grand
Of course, the marquee is going to have a vibrant pool scene. The MGM Grand Pool Complex is actually six-and-a-half acres of four pools, three whirlpools, waterfalls and great amenities. The signature, however, is one of the best in Vegas – the adults-only 53,000 square foot Wet Republic Pool Party with two saltwater pools, VIP bungalows and numerous cabanas. Not to mention world-class DJs such as Steve Aoki.
Mandalay Bay
Again, one of the hottest pool scenes in Las Vegas, in large part because it’s more than just a pool scene – it’s a beach scene. Mandalay Bay brings in more than 2,700 tons of real sand for its DAYLIGHT Beach Club.
Luxor
If you’re looking for something a little more low-key, try MGM’s Luxor Las Vegas, the hotel shaped like an Egyptian pyramid near the far end of the Strip. It provides four pools and four whirlpools and private cabanas, but at 125,650 square feet, it’s spread out enough for families with small children to enjoy.
