Viral Tweet of 'Boardroom Suite' Inspires Travelers to Share Weirdest Hotel Rooms
Hotel & Resort Mackenzie Cullen January 16, 2020
In a rather unexpected move, the Comfort Inn has added quite a unique feature to their boardroom: a queen-sized bed.
Nobody wants to be stranded after a canceled flight, but that is unfortunately what happened to Eoin Carrigan at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport last weekend. Not wanting to spend the night at the airport, he decided to check into a standard queen room at the Comfort Inn. To Carrigan’s surprise, however, he found himself in the hotel’s “boardroom suite” with amenities including a large boardroom table, nine swivel chairs, and a bed placed neatly in the corner of the room.
Carrigan went on to share a picture of his accommodations on social media.
Flight out of Chicago cancelled so I’ve been put up in the O’Hare Comfort Inn. Lady at reception said I’m in the ‘Boardroom Suite’. I thought to myself “weird name”, then walked into this... pic.twitter.com/9LfMRybGUl— Eoin Carrigan (@eoincarrigan) January 12, 2020
“Flight out of Chicago canceled so I’ve been put up in the O’Hare Comfort Inn. Lady at reception said I’m in the ‘Boardroom Suite’. I thought to myself 'weird name,' then walked into this,” he wrote on Twitter, emphasizing his amusement over the situation with a laughing-crying emoji.
After the post went viral, garnering around 80,000 likes, Carrigan realized he was not alone in his strange experience, as many others came forward to share their own odd lodgings.
From other boardroom “suites” to a 2m x 1.5m room with no air conditioning room labeled as a fallout shelter, there is no shortage of questionable decisions made by hotels.
This is the room I was offered at the Westin in Ottawa a few weeks ago when there was no room avail for me. No shower, but at least there was a twin sized roll out cot at the end of the 12 person boardroom table? pic.twitter.com/r3R72WyZox— Hanna Faghfoury (@HannanehF) January 13, 2020
Had a 2M by 1.5M room for 2 weeks in London with no windows or aircon in the middle of summer. I should have read the discription better! pic.twitter.com/xSEinmShzN— TheRoadToAnfield (@to_anfield) January 13, 2020
My hotel tonight was stranger and worse pic.twitter.com/oBia9SXvZF— Nicholas Bagg (@NicholasBagg) January 13, 2020
The Comfort Inn has yet to comment on the room, so we can only speculate whether their decision to add a bed to a boardroom was pragmatic or simply a really good joke.
