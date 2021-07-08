Last updated: 10:10 AM ET, Thu July 08 2021

Viva Wyndham Breaks Ground on Viva Wyndham Miches Resort

Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz July 08, 2021

Breaking ground on the new Viva Wyndham Miches Resort.
Breaking ground on the new Viva Wyndham Miches Resort. (photo via Viva Wyndham Resorts)

Viva Wyndham Resorts officially broke ground on its newest $60 million resort, located in Miches, Dominican Republic on July 7, expected to fully open in 2023.

The all-inclusive resort will feature 750 rooms and is the first hotel in the half-island nation’s Miches area, creating 500 direct new jobs and 1,500 indirect new jobs. The ground-breaking event was attended by the Dominican Republic’s President Luis Abinader and President of Viva Wyndham Resorts, Ettore Colussi.

When the new resort opens, it will first feature 486 rooms of family-friendly accommodations, while 264 rooms of an adults-only development will be constructed after the resort officially opens.

Viva Wyndham Resorts was one of the first all-inclusive hotel chains in the Dominican Republic, helping to develop Bayahibe as a tourist destination and is the first Dominican hotel company to branch into Mexico and the Bahamas.

“For Viva Wyndham, this resort marks a new period of expansion in the tourism of our country and the region. It adds us to the development of Miches and opens the door to later participating in the Pedernales tourism project, as well as the international sector, in Jamaica,” said Ettore Colussi, President of Viva Wyndham Resorts. “Because we believe in the country and we trust the government that runs it, we are here today starting the first of the two hotels to be built in this tourist complex."

The Viva Wyndham Miches Resort will feature three buildings, a large pool area, ample outdoor areas, a nightclub, gym, amphitheater, event spaces, restaurants, three bars and a space designed for Viva Club members.

