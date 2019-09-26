Waldorf Astoria Makes Its Grand Debut in Los Cabos, Mexico
Lauren Bowman September 26, 2019
The Waldorf Astoria, Hilton’s luxury brand, has opened its doors in Los Cabos, Mexico as the brand plans for more Caribbean and Latin American locations in the near future.
The Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal has been unveiled at the site of the former Resort at Pedregal. Located at the very tip of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula, this special location features an astonishing 24-acres of resort accommodations.
“The Waldorf Astoria brand has been setting the standard for luxury and personalized service across the globe for more than 100 years,” said Dino Michael, global head, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts in a statement. “The conversion of Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal reflects this commitment to expand our luxury portfolio and bring our True Waldorf Service to the world’s most sought-after and inspiring destinations.”
With over 100 guest rooms and suites, visitors have the option of one-bedroom Dos Mares suites, two-bedroom beachfront suites or a presidential beachfront suite. In addition to private plunge pools with each suite, guests will also get to benefit from a team of Personal Concierges.
“We are excited for the next chapter of this landmark resort. Having been with the property since its opening ten years ago, the team’s dedication to providing everlasting experiences to our guests and commitment to preserving the area’s rich history and culture have been of upmost importance,” Fernando Flores, general manager of the property, said in a statement. “Combined with Waldorf Astoria’s unparalleled, intuitive service, unwavering attention to detail and culinary excellence, this new Waldorf Astoria property will undoubtedly bring Los Cabos to the next level of unforgettable luxury.”
Amenities at the resort include an extensive culinary program – including a private chef upon request, specialty excursions, and awe-inspiring spa. The Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal has four dining options and bars:
– El Farallon offers an alfresco menu with ‘ocean-to-table’ options;
– Don Manuel’s, the signature restaurant, is taking a modern approach to local cuisine and cooking techniques;
– Crudo Bar is the ‘raw bar’ located near the main pool and offering an array of refreshing local dishes like ceviche;
– The Beach Club is also a poolside dining option for casual fare including sandwiches, salads, grilled seafood and wraps; and
– The all-new Va Y Viene Beach Bar is a mobile bar that offers an assortment of champagnes.
Guests will be able to also choose from excursions off the resort, like the Beyond the Beach tour where visitors will be able to give back to the local community by helping with the preservation of the Agustin Melgar Primary School and eating lunch with the schools’ students. Other options include the exploration of Panga reef by cruise or specialty dining experiences.
The Waldorf Astoria Spa provides a tranquil escape with services unique to the area. Try the Mexican folk healing treatment that was designed with the help of local shamans to cleanse your body’s energy or a traditional Mexican folk massage. There are also more traditional spa services and even advance skincare treatments.
Rates for the Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal begin at $750 and the hotel offers an exclusive package - Unforgettable Pedregal Offer – where guests can add the convenience of airport transfers, complimentary Spa access and amenities, a $50 beverage credit per room, special nightly VIP amenities, one complimentary night for a future stay, and more.
Although Hilton already has a strong foothold across the Caribbean and Latin America with 150 hotels in 23 different countries, this is the first hotel of the Waldorf Astoria brand to open in the area. Hilton continues to pursue the opening of more hotels and currently has plans for more than 90 hotels in the region.
