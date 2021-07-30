What Travel Advisors Need To Know About Princess Hotels & Resorts
Over the past year and a half, it’s been crucial for travel advisors to stay up to date on the ever-changing climate. Knowing which destinations are welcoming tourists and which hotels are open for business is key.
In addition to understanding restrictions and new protocols, though, agents should also keep up on new hotel openings and renovations. This information is important to share with clients, as it allows them to be among the first guests to experience the new properties.
Although it was a tough year for the industry, some companies revealed new updates in the works, and Princess Hotels & Resorts is among those with exciting new happenings to share.
Caribe Deluxe Princess and Tropical Deluxe Princess – two properties located in Punta Cana – have both been fully renovated. Among the new features for guests to enjoy are a water park, bowling alley, and beach club. Doors will reopen in just over a month on September 10, 2021.
Grand Bavaro Princess was also recently refurbished in the summer of 2019 and is a great option for clients looking to visit a newer property. It has a prime location on Bavaro Beach and boasts brand new restaurants, a new exclusive Platinum area and a new family club area equipped with a water park, a kids club, swimout suites and more.
During the renovation, Princess Hotels & Resorts was sure to maintain all the greenery and surroundings so guests can continue to enjoy the natural allure of the location.
In addition to the many renovations and updates, Princess Hotels & Resorts has several features already in place for guests to enjoy during their stay. For example, there is a beautiful walkway at Grand Riviera Princess and Grand Sunset Princess in Mexico referred to as the “Walk of the Gods.” It conveniently connects the lobby to the beach and invites guests to enjoy a leisurely stroll through paradise.
Hearing about the many updates is wonderful, but sometimes seeing is believing. Princess Hotels & Resorts offers advisors exclusive travel agent rates and encourages them to book a stay on one of the many properties available in Mexico and the Dominican Republic.
Whether you specialize in romantic weddings and honeymoons, book mainly family-friendly vacations or are an expert in group travel, Princess Hotels & Resorts has something to offer your clients.
Visit www.princess-hotels.com to learn more or click here to take advantage of the 2021 travel agent rates.
