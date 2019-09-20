Where Beer Meets Beach
All-inclusive resorts have been a popular staple throughout Cancun and Riviera Maya for decades. With so many options, each resort is finding its own niche to entice guests into relaxing at their oceanside retreat. Hyatt Ziva Cancun may very well be one of the current front runners for its pristine beaches, luxury suites, blissful spa services and now its very own microbrewery.
That’s right the Hyatt Ziva Cancun has its very own microbrewery located inside the hotel—the only one in Cancun, in fact. What's more, it's included in the all-inclusive rate. The microbrewery, known as Tres Cerveza’s, has a rotation of three artisanal brews from IPAs to stouts. All beers are brewed in-house by the Brewmaster and served alongside a variety of traditional delicious bar food. Catch the game while enjoying your favorite pint with your choice of flavored buffalo wings. Or try a more local bar food favorite like chili pepper and lime grilled corn.
This chic brewery with a smart casual dress code is unlike many of the warehouse-style breweries you may be used to. With plenty of seating, modern décor and comfortable bar area, it's a great spot for groups to rent out. The hotel will even go as far as making a special label for the beer to commemorate your event.
For those of you who may have that extra sweet tooth, indulge at Pasteles, the hotels own sweet shop. Open daily from noon until midnight, there is a plethora of sweet treats and desserts to enjoy.
The resort has a total of eight exceptional restaurants featuring international cuisine and three lounges for guests to relax in. And even though the resort boasts an expansive property with multiple pools and beachfront relaxing, you’re never far from one of the six bars on the property—perfect to help you cool down.
Enjoy your privacy with private balconies or swim-up suites, and all accommodations feature elegant Caribbean décor, spa-like bathrooms and heavenly beds. Needing a little more zen added to your stay? Check out the offerings at the hotel’s spa and enjoy listening to the waves during your massage on one of the six beachfront palapas.
Active families rejoice as the hotel provides ample amenities to keep kids of all ages entertained during their getaway. From kayaking to snorkeling to foam parties to fitness classes, you can be as relaxed or as busy as you want.
Offering all the standard conveniences people have grown to love about all-inclusive resorts—plus the exceptional one-of-a-kind treats like the microbrewery, dessert shop, and entertainment options—it’s no wonder that Hyatt Ziva Cancun is one of the top choices for those traveling to the area.
