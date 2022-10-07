Last updated: 06:00 PM ET, Fri October 07 2022

Win a Stay at the Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun

Hotel & Resort Janeen Christoff October 07, 2022

The main pool at Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun
The main pool at Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun. (photo via Playa Hotels & Resorts)

Get ready for another travel giveaway.

The Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun is inviting travel advisors to Quiz2Win with its Memories are Priceless at Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun program.

ADVERTISING

You May Also Like

Surfistas de talla mundial compiten en el Pacífico E-Open México, que se celebra en Acapulco (photo: visitacapulco.travel). Tourism Can Be An Effective Ally To Tackle Poverty in... Features & Advice

Riu Palace Cabo San Lucas Learn More About RIU Hotels & Resorts Hotel & Resort

Painted dancers on Dia de Muertos in Merida, Yucatan, Mexico. Experiencing Day of the Dead in Michoacan Destination & Tourism

José A Freig, American Airlines American Airlines Names Jose A Freig VP of Latin America... People

iguana in Puerto Vallarta Tours to Discover the Reptiles of Yucatan, Mexico Destination & Tourism

Travel advisors who answer questions correctly could be chosen to receive a two-night stay, with food and beverage included at the Hyatt Riviera Cancun (blackout dates apply).

The resort is an idyllic place at which to win a free stay.

The Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun is nestled on the Yucatan Peninsula at the water's edge and offers a vibrant all-inclusive escape for the whole family. Guests are can immerse themselves in the crystal blue Caribbean Sea, make a splash in one of the resort's nine sparkling pools or play at the all-ages oceanfront water park.

HYATT ZIVA RIVIERA CANCUN
HYATT ZIVA RIVIERA CANCUN

The property also offers elevated dining experiences and spirits at incredible restaurants where guests can savor the flavors of a variety of international cuisine.

For those visiting the Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun to unwind, the Zen Spa is the place to be. Here guests will find every opportunity for rejuvenation at the two-story spa that offers both classic and exotic treatments.

Comfort is key at the property. All of the 438 guestrooms are suites in 11 different categories ideal to suit any family or couple’s travel needs. Rooms include amenities such as a rainfall shower, 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi, a furnished patio and more.

Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun
Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun (photo via Playa Hotels & Resorts)

There are also plenty of experiences to keep guests busy while they are on vacation. In addition to the oceanfront water park and pools, there is the Kids Club, non-motorized water sports like stand-up paddleboards or kayaks and a fitness center with daily fitness classes such as aqua aerobics and yoga on the beach.

Travel advisors interested in winning a stay at the Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun should brush up on their knowledge of the property and take the quiz for a chance at a stay in paradise.

For more information on Mexico

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Margaritaville Island Reserve Cap Cana Splits Into Adults-Only...

Karisma Hotels & Resorts

You Can Enter to Win the Ultimate ‘Beercation’

gallery icon Experience Unparalleled Adults-Only Luxury at TRS Yucatan Hotel

Hyatt Joins Forces With Lindner Hotels AG To Expand Presence in Europe

Five Caribbean All-Inclusive Resorts Ideal for Adults

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS