Win a Stay at the Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun
Hotel & Resort Janeen Christoff October 07, 2022
Get ready for another travel giveaway.
The Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun is inviting travel advisors to Quiz2Win with its Memories are Priceless at Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun program.
Travel advisors who answer questions correctly could be chosen to receive a two-night stay, with food and beverage included at the Hyatt Riviera Cancun (blackout dates apply).
The resort is an idyllic place at which to win a free stay.
The Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun is nestled on the Yucatan Peninsula at the water's edge and offers a vibrant all-inclusive escape for the whole family. Guests are can immerse themselves in the crystal blue Caribbean Sea, make a splash in one of the resort's nine sparkling pools or play at the all-ages oceanfront water park.
The property also offers elevated dining experiences and spirits at incredible restaurants where guests can savor the flavors of a variety of international cuisine.
For those visiting the Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun to unwind, the Zen Spa is the place to be. Here guests will find every opportunity for rejuvenation at the two-story spa that offers both classic and exotic treatments.
Comfort is key at the property. All of the 438 guestrooms are suites in 11 different categories ideal to suit any family or couple’s travel needs. Rooms include amenities such as a rainfall shower, 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi, a furnished patio and more.
There are also plenty of experiences to keep guests busy while they are on vacation. In addition to the oceanfront water park and pools, there is the Kids Club, non-motorized water sports like stand-up paddleboards or kayaks and a fitness center with daily fitness classes such as aqua aerobics and yoga on the beach.
Travel advisors interested in winning a stay at the Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun should brush up on their knowledge of the property and take the quiz for a chance at a stay in paradise.
