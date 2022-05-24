Get To Know Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun
Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun is a great choice for travelers wanting an all-inclusive resort stay with enough fun experiences for the whole family.
Located between the Caribbean and the Bahia Petempich lagoon, the resort’s location offers a more secluded resort experience in Cancun, surrounded by lush jungle and nestled against warm turquoise waters.
Accommodations
Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun is an all-suite resort and offers 438 suites in eleven different categories to suit any family or couple’s travel needs. All suites offer a modern design featuring natural wood tones and pops of blues and oranges to remind travelers of the sea. All rooms include amenities such as a rainfall shower, 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi, a furnished patio and more.
For travelers wanting a few more perks during their stay, guests can upgrade to the Club Level, which includes benefits like private check-in and check-out, personalized concierge services, premium liquors, access to the Exclusive Club Level Lounge and more.
Dining
There are seven bars and lounges at the resort, as well as ten different dining options. Almost all of them come included in the all-inclusive format, making it easy to enjoy whatever you crave from day to day.
Guests can enjoy fresh flavors and even fresher seafood at Miyako’s, which offers both Chinese and Japanese cuisine, or traditional Mexican dishes at KI. Adults can have some time together to reconnect at Rue de Rivoli, a French restaurant. For an additional cost, families can enjoy locally sourced, organic dishes at Roots.
Activities and Experiences
There are so many fun (and free!) activities to enjoy at Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun. Each day, the resort offers a wide variety of programs and events for kids and adults of all ages to enjoy, from wine tastings to cultural performances to language classes and more.
Kids will have a blast at the Kidz Club, which offers fully supervised playtime that includes games, arts and crafts and even time on the beach – all while their parents can spend time doing what they love, like reconnecting with a couple’s massage or taking an active excursion together.
When families unite, there are two places that ensure incredible memories: the water park and the beach. There are nine different pools across the resort, but the beachfront water park is a favorite among children.
The beach is where families can take in the natural beauty of the Caribbean. From snorkeling and making sandcastles to participating in included non-motorized water sports like stand-up paddleboards or kayaks, families, friends and couples can reconnect with each other and with nature. Who knows? They might even spot a dolphin or two!
Wellness
From fresh, healthy foods to fitness activities and more, Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun offers a lot for wellness.
Included in your stay is access to the fitness center and daily fitness classes, including beach sports, aqua aerobics or even yoga on the beach. For an additional cost, guests can enjoy a number of treatments at the Zen Spa, a 16,000 square-foot spa that includes a hydrotherapy circuit, sauna, steam room, salon and more.
Weddings and Events
Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun is a wonderful location for destination weddings, vow renewals, anniversaries or even family reunions. With 37,000 square feet of outdoor event space and over 9,000 of indoor event space, the resort offers some incredible locations for weddings and other events.
The resort has several different wedding packages to choose from, including one free package that includes an intimate ceremony with ten of your favorite people, a wedding cake, bouquet, romantic dinner and couple’s massage for the lucky couple.
Other packages include one tailored specifically for South Asian or Hindu weddings, as well as a free anniversary package that includes discounted spa treatments, a bottle of wine and more.
Whether you’ll be heading to the resort to celebrate a honeymoon, anniversary or wedding, the resort’s romance concierge can help plan everything from a romantic dinner on the beach to the most lavish destination wedding imaginable.
For more information about the resort, please click here.
