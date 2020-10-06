World of Hyatt Announces Fresh Promotions and Enhanced Flexibility
Hotel & Resort Laurie Baratti October 06, 2020
The World of Hyatt is doing its utmost to care for its members and support their gradual return to travel in the wake of COVID-19. The Hyatt loyalty program is extending several member benefits, and providing increased booking flexibility and, therefore, peace of mind for those traveling during the pandemic era.
Plus, the Bonus Journeys global promotion has returned, offering members a means to accelerate their point earnings and boost tier status on stays through January 4, 2021. Below, find some of the World of Hyatt’s recently announced benefits extensions, increased flexibility policies and reward-earnings promotions.
Extending Benefits for Members Globally
More time to use points: While the general policy is that earned points do not expire, but will be forfeited if a member’s policy remains inactive for 24 months, World of Hyatt is suspending the forfeiture of points through June 30, 2021.
More time to use earned awards:
—Awards with 2020 Expiration: All unused Free Night, Suite Upgrade and Club Lounge Access awards that were set to expire between March 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020 will be extended to December 31, 2021.
—Awards with 2021 Expiration: All unused Suite Upgrade and Club Lounge Access awards with February 28, 2021 expiration dates will be extended to December 31, 2021. In addition, all unused Free Night awards that were earned in 2020 set to expire in 2021 extended through December 31, 2021.
Increased Flexibility and Award Chart Updates
—The introduction of Off-peak and Peak point redemption (originally planned for March 22, 2020) is further postponed until July 2021. Free-night redemptions will continue to be at standard rates through June 2021.
—With very few exceptions, World of Hyatt is suspending changes to its hotel category award chart that typically occur in March of each year. Therefore, most hotels will remain in their current categories and be redeemable for the same number of points in 2021 as in 2020. The list of exceptions to this rule can be found here.
Bonus Journeys Global Promotion
World of Hyatt members can now register to earn thousands of Bonus Points, Milestone Rewards and tier status for the following year. From October 1, 2020, through January 4, 2021, across more than 1,000 locations worldwide:
—All members can earn Triple Points on qualifying stays across 18 brands, up to 150,000 Bonus Points.
—World of Hyatt credit cardmembers can earn Quadruple Points (in lieu of Triple Points) for every qualifying stay at over 350 participating resort properties, up to 75,000 Bonus Points.
—All Tier-Qualifying Nights earned during stays completed during the promotional periods will count once toward elite status for the year in which it is earned, and then once again toward elite status in 2021.
More Rewarding Offers
—Work from Hyatt Package – Transform your work-from-home into a memorable working vacation at more than 50 participating hotels and resorts in the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean.
—New Hotel 500 Bonus Point Offer – Members can earn 500 Bonus Points on qualifying stays at new Hyatt hotels around the world.
—Free Nights on Sale – Now through January 4, 2021, World of Hyatt members can receive 15 percent of their redeemed points back as Bonus Points, plus get free parking (Hyatt Credit Cardmembers even receive an additional ten percent of their redeemed points back).
—Dine Local, Earn Triple Points – Members can earn Triple Points at participating Hyatt hotel restaurants when ordering for dine-in, takeout or delivery (outside of hotel stays) through January 4, 2021.
For more information, visit worldofhyatt.com.
