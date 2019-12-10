World of Hyatt Celebrates SLH Milestone with Bonus Points Promotion
December 10, 2019
World of Hyatt recently welcomed it's 300th Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) property into the partnership between the brands, and they're celebrating with a bonus points offer.
World of Hyatt members who register before January 31, 2020 will earn 3,000 bonus points on eligible stays at participating SLH hotels through March 2, 2020. Stays at participating properties must be booked via Hyatt channels such as the website or call center to be eligible.
“Since launching this alliance, many members have shared their positive experiences when staying at participating SLH properties around the globe and enjoying valuable World of Hyatt loyalty benefits,” said Amy Weinberg, senior vice president, World of Hyatt. “This strategic alliance has grown at rapid pace and is a direct reflection of our commitment to caring for our members in more ways and places beyond our hotels. We remain focused on delivering unique experiences and exclusive benefits for members in order to enhance how they live and travel, and are thrilled that this alliance helps us meet our members in more locations globally.”
The partnership between World of Hyatt and SLH offers earning and redemption abilities for World of Hyatt Members booking participating SLH properties through Hyatt channels. World of Hyatt members earn five base points per $1 USD on eligible room revenue, plus standard tier bonus points for elite members. Qualifying nights booked at SLH hotels also count toward World of Hyatt elite tier status.
Participating SLH properties also award on-property benefits to World of Hyatt members booking through Hyatt. Members enjoy free Wi-Fi, daily continental breakfast for two, a one-category room upgrade at the time of check-in, plus early check-in and late check-out if availability allows.
Small Luxury Hotels of the World comprises over 500 hotels in more than 80 countries. While not all SLH hotels participate in partnership with World of Hyatt, the portfolio of participating properties is diverse comprising 27 countries for Hyatt travelers to "earn and burn" points in North America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania.
New properties include the all-suite French CoCo in Martinique; Le Refuge de la Traye, a collection of newly renovated eco-luxury chalets in the French Alps; the Arima Hotel in Spain's Basque region; and Ksar Char-Bagh in Marrakech, Morocco, with Persian-style gardens and plunge pools in a Moorish palace set in a palm grove.
Hyatt and SLH plan to continue expanding the portfolio of participating properties throughout 2020.
