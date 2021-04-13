Wyndham Expands Into Asia & The Pacific
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz April 13, 2021
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts opened over 125 new hotels in Asia and the Pacific during the pandemic, with plans for an accelerated expansion this year, with around 180 hotels expected to open.
Five of Wyndham’s brands have expanded into these regions just last year, expanding its Wyndham Grand, Wyndham Garden, Dolce by Wyndham, La Quinta by Wyndham and Howard Johnson by Wyndham hotels into Cambodia, Japan, Vietnam and New Zealand.
More than 100 hotels are expected to open in China this year, like the Wyndham Beijing Airport and the Wingate Beihai Yintan in Guangxi Province.
Wyndham opened two new hotels in Thailand and is planning to open seven more in 2021.
Other countries of expansion include Vietnam, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia and New Zealand. The company expects to have 2,000 hotels in Asia and the Pacific within three years’ time.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is the world’s largest hotel franchising company and leading provider of hotel management services. It has over 8,500 hotels across approximately 95 countries.
"Strong partnerships with our owners will be key to our continued growth and our mutual success. We are building on the momentum achieved in 2020, as industries gear towards recovery in 2021, and our robust openings and hotel deal executions will pave the way for continued growth for the company. With so many great hotel openings and signings, it is a testament to the enduring confidence that our partners have in Wyndham's world-class brands. As we expand our scale, our reach, our distribution and our base of loyal Wyndham Rewards members, we will help create even greater benefits for everyone in our value chain," said Joon Aun Ooi, President, Asia Pacific, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.
