Wyndham Expands Trademark Collection Across North America, Germany
Hotel & Resort Patrick Clarke June 08, 2020
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts continues to expand the soft-branded Trademark Collection by Wyndham chain across the United States, Canada and Germany.
Launched three years ago, the brand's latest openings include Cantilever Hotel, a Trademark Collection by Wyndham hotel in Ranier, Minnesota; The Eureka Inn, a Trademark Collection by Wyndham hotel in Eureka, California; Lakeview Signature, a Trademark Collection by Wyndham hotel in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada and H+ and H4 Trademark Collection hotels in Leipzig, Germany.
Meanwhile, The Bridgewater Hotel, a Trademark Collection by Wyndham hotel in Fairbanks, Alaska, is scheduled to open next month, and construction recently began on a new Trademark Collection by Wyndham property in Leavenworth, Kansas that will be a creative re-adaptation of a former parochial school when it opens later this year.
Wyndham's fastest-growing brand's global pipeline currently consists of more than 8,400 rooms.
"Trademark Collection continues to grow rapidly with independently-minded owners around the world," said Geoff Ballotti, President and CEO, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, in a statement. "That growth is not only a testament to Trademark’s value as one of the most compelling soft branded options out there for independent hoteliers but also the value of Wyndham, which brings recognition, distribution and loyalty in a time when travelers are looking to names and brands they trust for their future vacations."
The update on Trademark Collection by Wyndham's expansion comes one month after Wyndham launched the "Count on Us" initiative designed to further elevate health and safety protocols at Wyndham properties in the wake of COVID-19 and build up guest confidence.
For more information on United States, Canada, Germany
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS