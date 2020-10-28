Wyndham Gifts Essential Pandemic Workers With Rewards Points
Hotel & Resort Claudette Covey October 28, 2020
In recognition of National First Responders Day on Oct. 28, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is gifting 45,000 essential frontline pandemic workers 7,500 Wyndham Rewards Points, which qualify them for complimentary one-night stays at Hotels by Wyndham, the company said.
“Throughout this pandemic, it’s our essential frontline workers who have helped keep us all safe and our nation running. On this National First Responders Day, we want to honor their hard work and continued sacrifice,” said Geoff Ballotti, president and CEO of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. “Whether it’s with a quick overnight getaway or a week-long escape, our hope is that these points, combined with the added perks of Wyndham Rewards Gold membership, help to make their next trip not only more attainable but more enjoyable too. They’ve earned it.”
The initiative is part of Wyndham’s #EverydayHeroes campaign, which provides essential workers with free upgrades to Wyndham Rewards Gold membership, providing them with such amenities as late checkout and preferred rooms at thousands of Hotels by Wyndham.
Wyndham Rewards Points are being emailed to essential workers, who must claim them by Nov. 18, 2020, and redeem them within 18 months.
“While workers must have opted into the campaign before today to receive the points, those who have yet to do so can still claim their complimentary Gold membership, thanks to an extension of the campaign through December 31, 2020,” Wyndham said.
