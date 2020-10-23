Wyndham Honors Military Members With Savings, Reward Point Match
Donald Wood October 23, 2020
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts announced special savings on upcoming stays and matching Wyndham Rewards point donations to its preferred military non-profit partners.
Through December 8, military members and their families can save up to 15 percent off the best available rate on stays at participating hotels, plus 500 bonus reward points. Wyndham will also match all reward point donations, up to one million points.
In addition, each military non-profit partner will have point donations matched during the promotional period, up to 250,000 points.
“We believe in honoring and saying ‘thank you’ to the brave members of the armed forces and their families every day of the year, but this Veterans Day, we want to do even more,” Wyndham vice president Sheila Schottland said.
“As increasing numbers of travelers think about how to get away this holiday season, our hope is to inspire military members and their families to travel safely while recognizing them with savings and extra perks,” Schottland continued. “They’ve earned it.”
Wyndham has been going above and beyond for military members, veterans and their spouses for years, including offering them a complimentary upgrade to Gold membership and 1,000 bonus points after completing their first qualified stay.
The hotel giant also offers military families everyday discounts available at more than 9,000 hotels, preferred parking, sponsorship of veteran-centric events and hiring initiatives.
