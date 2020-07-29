Wyndham Now Requires Guests to Wear Face Coverings
Hotel & Resort Laurie Baratti July 29, 2020
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts issued an updated statement today, amending its health and safety policies for all properties across the U.S. and Canada to require that both guests and employees wear face coverings while occupying indoor public spaces. The new rule is scheduled to go into effect on August 10, 2020.
“We all must play a role in slowing the spread of COVID-19,” said Geoff Ballotti, president and CEO, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. “This is a simple step we can take to help protect guests, team members, franchisees, and the countless communities we serve.”
Wyndham’s announcement—like several similar ones released by Marriott, Hyatt and InterContinental Hotels Group—places company policies in alignment with the American Hotel and Lodging Association's (AHLA) recently released ‘Stay Safe Guest Checklist,’ which outlines new guidelines specific to the hotel-guest experience.
The new regulation also builds upon Wyndham’s existing ‘Count on Us’ initiative, aimed at rebuilding consumer confidence through enhanced cleaning, hygiene and personal safety measures implemented at its properties in response to COVID-19.
The program incorporates best practices, protocols and measures that are grounded in guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
For more information, visit wyndhamhotels.com/COVID-19.
