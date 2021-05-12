You Can Now Stay Overnight At New York City’s The FRIENDS Experience
May 12, 2021
Fans of the hit TV show "Friends" can now spend two nights in New York City’s The FRIENDS Experience, a two-story immersive space with set recreations of the two apartments and Central Perk as well as original props, costumes and more, for only $19.94 a night.
The two-night get-together for two is available on Booking.com and is perfect for "Friends" super-fans who’d like to reconnect after the pandemic over this epic sleepover opportunity.
Guests will be able to experience the most memorable moments of the hit show, like the sofa pivot and the Thanksgiving turkey scene, then take a photo on Central Perk’s orange sofa. Continental breakfast is served daily.
The location of this property is perfect for any first-timer to NYC, too. It’s located less than a mile from the Empire State Building and Madison Square Park, and just over a mile to Times Square, Grand Central Station, the Rockefeller Center and more.
One of the best parts about this experience is that it’s only priced at $19.94 per night, in honor of the year the show first premiered. Those who’d like to book this experience can visit Booking.com on May 21 at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to book for a stay on May 23 or May 24, 2021.
