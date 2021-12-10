Last updated: 10:37 AM ET, Fri December 10 2021

Airline Passenger Arrested After Attack on Flight Attendant, Air Marshal

Impacting Travel Donald Wood December 10, 2021

Delta Air Lines Airbus A330-300.
Delta Air Lines Airbus A330-300. (photo via Boarding1Now / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

A Delta Air Lines flight was forced to divert to Oklahoma City on Thursday after a passenger allegedly assaulted a crew member and an air marshal.

According to The Associated Press, Delta Flight 342 was en route to Los Angeles International Airport from Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington D.C. when the incident took place, forcing the plane to divert to Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma at around 7:40 p.m. local time.

ADVERTISING

An Oklahoma City Police representative said a passenger became combative during the flight and began arguing with another traveler. The man then attacked a flight attendant, prompting an air marshal in the plane to get involved.

Trending Now
Naughty Passengers
Naughty Passengers
Judge

Justice Department to Prioritize Prosecution of Crimes on Flights

police, officers, travel

FAA Issues Hefty Fines for Unruly Passengers

handcuffs, arrest, police

FAA Proposes $40K Fine on Passenger for Drinking, Drug Use,...

Capitol Hill USA

Aviation Union Leaders Tell Congress to Enact No-Fly List

After the altercation between the air marshal and the unruly passenger, the man was restrained with plastic handcuffs for the remainder of the journey and eventually turned over to the police once the aircraft landed safely.

“Delta applauds the quick action and professionalism of the crew and Federal Air Marshals on Delta Flight 342...We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience,” a Delta spokesperson told The AP.

The incident remains under investigation, but police did not say what prompted the altercation.

The remaining passengers on the Delta flight were eventually transported to LAX, where the plane landed at around 10:30 p.m. local time.

In the wake of an ever-increasing number of violent crimes by passengers on commercial airlines, U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland ordered attorneys across the country last month to prioritize the prosecution of anyone who endangers the safety of passengers, flight crews and flight attendants.

For more Impacting Travel News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
global, shipyard, docks, supply, supply chain, shipping, cargo, transport, logistics, shipyard, trucks, forklift, import, export, containers

Supply Chain Disruptions Are Impacting 86% of US Hotels

gallery icon How Popular Tourism Destinations Are Responding To Omicron Variant

Americans Take Wait-and-See Approach With Travel and Omicron

CDC Adds France, Portugal and Other Countries to Level 4 Travel Advisory List

Are New Testing Policies Due to Omicron Affecting Holiday, 2022 Travel Plans?

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS