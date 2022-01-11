American Travelers Advised to Avoid Canada
Impacting Travel Donald Wood January 11, 2022
Government officials in the United States have issued an advisory against travel to Canada due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases as the Omicron variant spreads.
According to Reuters.com, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department have moved Canada to the highest level of their respective travel advisory lists.
The CDC switched Canada to its “Level Four: Very High” list, while the Department of State moved America’s northern neighbor to its “Level Four: Do Not Travel” advisory list.
In addition, the CDC added the island of Curacao to its Level Four list, bringing the total number of worldwide destinations the agency says travelers should avoid to about 80. The CDC lowered Armenia, Belarus, Lesotho, Singapore and Zimbabwe to “Level 3: High.”
“We are aware of the latest CDC advice,” Canadian Foreign Minister spokeswoman Melanie Joly told Reuters.com.
The U.S. lifted border restrictions with Canada and Mexico for fully vaccinated foreign nationals in November, ending a travel ban that had been in place since March 2020 as part of an effort to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last month, the Canadian government advised against all non-essential international travel for at least four weeks. Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos said the advisory would be reviewed and possibly extended.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Master Aruba and Get Rewarded by Becoming an Aruba Certified Expert
For more information on Canada
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS