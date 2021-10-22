Last updated: 10:48 AM ET, Fri October 22 2021

Canada Changes Travel Advisory for US Nearing Border Reopening

Impacting Travel Lacey Pfalz October 22, 2021

The Best of Eastern Canada featuring Niagara Falls, Ottawa, Quebec City & Montreal
Best of Eastern Canada

The Canadian government changed its travel advisory for the U.S. yesterday, October 21, after nineteen months of warning against nonessential travel, anticipating the country’s border reopenings on November 8 by replacing the advisory with a caution warning: only vaccinated Canadians should travel to the U.S.

According to USA Today, the country also announced a more standardized proof of vaccination for Canadian travelers following an additional vaccine mandate for Canadian travelers, which begins October 30 and requires travelers departing from Canadian airports or train stations to be fully vaccinated.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
Afternoon in Sugarloaf Mountain, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Cruise Ships Will Return to Brazil by the End of the Year

beach, ocean, puerto rico, san juan, marriott

Puerto Rico Outpacing Most Places in Tourism Recovery

Chiang Mai, Thailand at Royal Flora Ratchaphruek Park. (photo via SeanPavonePhoto / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Thailand to Allow Quarantine-Free Travel For 46 Countries,...

Golden Rock Inn Nevis

St. Kitts and Nevis To Offer Departure COVID-19 Testing

The Government of Canada travel advisory page for the U.S. now cautions Canadians to wear a mask and research the region or destination in order to stay current on local COVID-19 protocols. The country warns against traveling anywhere on a cruise ship.

According to the U.S. Travel Association, the United States lost almost $500 billion in travel spending due to the shutdown of international tourists in the country. Back in 2019, 20.7 of the 79.4 million international tourists were Canadians. That number dropped to 4.8 million in 2020, with a loss of 15.9 percent of travel spending.
Warmer-weather destinations are expected to benefit the most from the border reopenings, as many Canadians rent or purchase houses or condos in these places to escape the winter weather.

For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide:

For the latest travel news, updates, and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

For more information on Canada, United States

For more Impacting Travel News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz
Traveler with Santa hat in airport

White House, Airlines Say Vaccine Mandate Won’t Impact...

American Airlines

EU Could Further Ease Travel Restrictions for the Vaccinated

CDC Warns Americans Against Travel to Singapore

CDC Issues Updated COVID-19 Guidance for Holiday Travel

International Travel Related Searches Skyrocket Following US Reopening News

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS