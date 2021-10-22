Canada Changes Travel Advisory for US Nearing Border Reopening
The Canadian government changed its travel advisory for the U.S. yesterday, October 21, after nineteen months of warning against nonessential travel, anticipating the country’s border reopenings on November 8 by replacing the advisory with a caution warning: only vaccinated Canadians should travel to the U.S.
According to USA Today, the country also announced a more standardized proof of vaccination for Canadian travelers following an additional vaccine mandate for Canadian travelers, which begins October 30 and requires travelers departing from Canadian airports or train stations to be fully vaccinated.
The Government of Canada travel advisory page for the U.S. now cautions Canadians to wear a mask and research the region or destination in order to stay current on local COVID-19 protocols. The country warns against traveling anywhere on a cruise ship.
According to the U.S. Travel Association, the United States lost almost $500 billion in travel spending due to the shutdown of international tourists in the country. Back in 2019, 20.7 of the 79.4 million international tourists were Canadians. That number dropped to 4.8 million in 2020, with a loss of 15.9 percent of travel spending.
Warmer-weather destinations are expected to benefit the most from the border reopenings, as many Canadians rent or purchase houses or condos in these places to escape the winter weather.
