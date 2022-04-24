Last updated: 11:19 AM ET, Sun April 24 2022

Canada Further Eases Travel Restrictions Effective April 25

Impacting Travel Bruce Parkinson April 24, 2022

A line for COVID-19 testing at the airport
A line for COVID-19 temperature check at the airport. (photo via iStock / Getty Images Plus / AnnaStills)

The federal government is further easing travel restrictions effective Monday, April 25. Among the highlights of the changes, unvaccinated or partially vaccinated children aged five to 11 will no longer need a COVID test to enter Canada.

The federal government said on Friday that beginning on April 25 at 1 a.m. ET, children in that age group accompanied by a fully vaccinated parent or guardian will no longer be required to complete a pre-entry COVID-19 test.

Pre-entry tests will still be required for partially vaccinated or unvaccinated travellers ages 12 and older who are currently eligible to travel to Canada.

The easing of rules comes two months after Ottawa scrapped pre-arrival COVID-19 PCR testing requirements for fully vaccinated travellers.

More changes announced Friday:

-- Fully vaccinated travellers will no longer be required to provide a quarantine plan upon entry.

-- Fully vaccinated travellers entering Canada on or after April 25 will no longer be required to wear masks in public spaces, monitor and report if they develop signs or symptoms, quarantine if another traveller in the same travel group shows signs or symptoms or tests positive, and maintain a list of close contacts and locations visited.

Some things haven’t changed. All travellers are still required to use the ArriveCAN app to upload travel and vaccination information within 72 hours of their arrival to Canada and/or before boarding a plane or cruise ship destined for Canada.

As well, all travellers, regardless of vaccination status, must continue to wear a mask on planes and within airports.

Currently, over 85% of Canadians over the age of 5 are fully vaccinated.

