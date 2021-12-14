Last updated: 08:54 AM ET, Tue December 14 2021

CDC Issues New Travel Warning for Italy, Other Countries

Impacting Travel Donald Wood December 14, 2021

Capri, Italy
Capri, Italy. (photo via Hans Brunk)

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added several popular tourism destinations to the highest level of its travel advisory list.

According to Reuters.com, the CDC added Italy, Greenland and Mauritius to its “Level 4: Very High” list, warning American citizens to avoid travel to the nations due to ongoing concerns about coronavirus outbreaks.

The CDC now lists 84 destinations on its Level 4 travel advisory, including most of Europe.

Earlier this month, CDC officials revealed Americans are being advised to avoid travel to Andorra, Cyprus, France, Jordan, Liechtenstein, Portugal and Tanzania, which have all been added to the Level 4 classification.

With the surge of new COVID-19 cases related to the Omicron variant, U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration announced stricter testing and quarantine requirements for international travelers arriving in the country.

Instead of the three-day testing requirement, travelers entering the country by air will have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within one day of departure, regardless of vaccination status or nationality.

In November, the discovery of the Omicron variant forced the U.S. to impose restrictions on travel from South Africa and seven other African countries. President Biden banned travel from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi.

