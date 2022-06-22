CDC Updates Travel Risk Levels for Several Countries
The CDC has updated its travel advisories for a number of countries.
Two European countries, Romania and Sweden, have moved to "Level 2: Covid-19 Moderate" designations meaning that they have reported just 50 to 100 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 28 days.
They are joined by other countries moving to Level 2, Bolivia, Ethiopia, Kenya and Morocco.
Major European hubs such as France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain and the United Kingdom have stayed put at Level 3.
They are joined by Brazil, Canada, Costa Rica, Malaysia, Mexico, South Korea and Thailand – all popular summer travel destinations.
Several countries have also received "Level 1: Covid-19 Low" designations, which means that they have had 49 or fewer new cases per 100,000 residents over the past 28 days.
There are a few destinations that have been deemed "unknown" on the CDC's list, and they include Bhutan, Comoros, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Ghana.
Other countries that have previously received "unknown" status and remain on the list are Cambodia, the Canary Islands and Macau.
