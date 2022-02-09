CDC’s Level 4 Travel Advisory List Now at Over 130 Countries
Impacting Travel Donald Wood February 09, 2022
The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added several popular tourism destinations to its Level 4 travel warning list, bringing the total number of countries and territories at high risk to 134.
According to The Washington Post, the CDC announced seven new destinations were added to the “Level 4: Very High” list, including Armenia, Cuba, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Israel, Japan, Libya and Oman.
For countries listed at the agency’s highest warning level, the CDC advises Americans to avoid travel, as the countries and territories must register more than 500 cases per 100,000 residents over the past 28 days to be considered Level 4.
Israel was originally added to the Level 4 list earlier this month, but the CDC updated the warning on Monday to include added information on Gaza and the West Bank.
As for the CDC’s “Level 3: High” warning level, three destinations were added Monday, including Bangladesh, Montserrat and South Africa, with the latter dropping from Level 4 just months after travel to the country was essentially shut down due to the Omicron variant.
Last week, the CDC added several counties and territories to Level 4, including Anguilla, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, French Guiana, Kosovo, Mexico, Moldova, Paraguay, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Singapore and the Philippines.
The United States Department of State also updated its travel advisory list, adding 12 destinations to “Level 4: Do Not Travel” and moving 12 countries and territories to “Level 3: Reconsider Travel.”
The locations added to Level 4 include Anguilla, Belarus, Brazil, Ecuador, Kosovo, Mexico, Moldova, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Saint Vincent and The Grenadines and Singapore.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on United States
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS