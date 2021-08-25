Cell Phone Overheats, Forces Evacuation of Flight
Impacting Travel Rich Thomaselli August 25, 2021
There were scary moments aboard an Alaska Airlines flight on Monday night just after it landed at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
A passenger’s cell phone apparently overheated and began sparking, forcing passengers and crew to evacuate the plane, according to KING5-TV.
Fortunately, while some crew members led the evacuation, other crew members quickly sprung into action and used a battery containment bag to stop the phone from smoking and sparking.
According to KING5, the special fire containment bags have been in use on Alaska Airlines flights since 2016. They are meant to reduce the risk of mid-flight lithium-ion battery fires and are designed specifically for mobile devices like cell phones and laptops.
Nonetheless, the evacuation slides on Flight 751 needed to be deployed due to smoky conditions in the cabin, and some passengers suffered minor injuries during the evacuation. At least two customers were taken to a local hospital for treatment, Alaska Airlines told the TV station.
A total of 129 passengers and six crew were on the flight from New Orleans to Seattle.
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS