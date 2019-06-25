Civilians Killed, Injured After Terrorists Attack at Airport in Saudi Arabia
June 25, 2019
One civilian was killed and another 21 were injured after an orchestrated terrorist attack on Abha Airport in Saudi Arabia Sunday.
According to GulfNews.com, officials from the Saudi-led coalition battling Yemen’s Houthi movement said the terrorist group took credit for the drone attack, with the Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV stating the assault targeted Abha and Jizan airports.
The suspected drone attack hit the parking lot of the Abha Airport, killing a Syrian national and leaving 21 others injured. The airport serves domestic and regional routes, and flights resumed a few hours later.
“A terrorist attack by the Iran-backed Houthi militia targeted Abha Airport, killing a Syrian resident and wounding 21 civilians,” the coalition said in a statement.
Earlier this month, Houthi rebels attacked the arrivals hall of Abha Airport, leaving 26 people injured, including women and children. The facility received “material damage,” but flights resumed a short time later.
“In light of these terrorist and immoral transgressions by the Houthis, the coalition will take strict measures urgently and carefully to deter them,” Turki al-Malki, who is the spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition, said in June. “This includes protecting civilians and civilian assets. The terrorist elements responsible for planning and carrying out this attack will be held accountable.”
