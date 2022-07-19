Expedia Group Releases Global Impact Report
Impacting Travel Donald Wood July 19, 2022
Expedia Group released an annual report outlining how the company continues to contribute to the creation of a more accessible, equitable and sustainable travel industry.
Expedia Group’s 2021 Global Impact Report found that the company continued to maintain its carbon neutral status since 2017, purchased renewable electricity equivalent to 100 percent of global office consumption and updated guidelines to promote activities that uphold animal welfare standards.
The report also highlighted the company’s work with UNESCO on an industry-first Sustainable Tourism Pledge, as well as efforts to use its travel platform to identify inclusive travel options, such as LGBTQIA+-welcoming hotels.
“According to our research, 65 percent of travelers are more willing to book with travel providers that identify their practices as inclusive,” Expedia Group Vice President Aditi Mohapatra said. “Travelers, partners, and communities are seeking more responsible choices, and are looking to us for resources and inspiration.”
As for the Expedia Group’s impact on the community, over 2,500 employees participated in the company’s10th annual Month of Caring and the brand showed continued commitment to gender and racial/ethnic representation.
In addition, Expedia Group worked with its partners, communities and travelers to leverage this momentum toward positive impact, including a $10.5 million donation to UNICEF to support vaccine equity through its Give the World a Shot initiative.
“We are committed to building a more inclusive and sustainable travel industry,” Mohapatra continued. “Our Global Impact Report outlines our positive work done to date and serves as a launching point for our further progress across key areas – economic advancement, barriers to access, and environmentally sustainable travel.”
