Heavy Flooding in Venice Forces Cruise Ships to Re-Route
Rich Thomaselli November 16, 2019
Record flooding in Venice is wreaking havoc all over the famed Italian town.
Now it’s so bad it’s preventing cruise ships from docking in the historic city.
According to CruiseCritic, Norwegian Cruise Line's Norwegian Spirit posted two letters from the cruise line informing passengers of the ship's changing itinerary. A call on Argostoli and an overnight in Venice were replaced with a sea day and an overnight in Ravenna.
A call on Dubrovnik was also pushed back.
"Venice is declared an emergency state due to strong floods," the second letter reads, explaining that the cruise terminal and water taxis are out of service.
The cruise terminal is currently being used as a shelter.
MSC Cruises will also reroute two ships -- MSC Sinfonia and MSC Magnifica -- to Trieste instead of Venice on November 16 and 17, respectively.
"Due to expected adverse weather conditions and high waters in the Venice Lagoon, we are required to alter the route and sailing schedule of MSC Sinfonia and Magnifica this weekend," the line said in a statement. "Both ships will be rerouting to Trieste for their turnaround operations. We are providing assistance to passengers who are affected by this change and will be organizing road transfers from Venice Airport and Venice Cruise Port to Trieste for embarking passengers. The same support will be provided to disembarking passengers from Trieste to Venice."
The terminal is expected to re-open on November 21.
