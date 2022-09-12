Japan to Reportedly Waive Tourist Visa Requirements for International Travelers
The Japanese government is reportedly considering a plan to waive tourist visa requirements from approved countries to ease border restrictions implemented during the coronavirus pandemic.
According to Reuters.com, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida could announce as soon as this week that international travelers will be permitted to visit the country without travel agency bookings.
In addition, the island nation may eliminate a daily cap on arrivals by October, which currently limits inbound travelers to 50,000 per day. Last week, Japan scrapped pre-departure COVID-19 testing requirements for tourists and returning residents.
The country’s deputy chief cabinet secretary Seiji Kihara recently said that “a weak yen is most effective in attracting inbound tourism,” adding that further steps must be taken to draw in international travelers.
To visit Japan under existing rules, international travelers must register with licensed travel agencies before applying for a visa at embassies and consulates, a process that can reportedly “take months,” according to Reuters.
The island nation reopened to tourists in June for the first time in two years, but only around 8,000 people have arrived through July. The country averaged more than 80,000 visitors per day before the pandemic.
As Japan continues to relax COVID-19 entry policies, the Japan National Tourism Organization is promoting more sustainable destinations, experiences and accommodations with a new brochure featuring sustainable travel offerings across the nation.
