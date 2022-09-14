Last updated: 09:01 AM ET, Wed September 14 2022

Latest Consumer Price Index Shows Impact on Travel

Impacting Travel Donald Wood September 14, 2022

airplane, plane, dollars, bills, money, cost, pricing, price, airfare, tickets, booking
Close-up of model airplane sitting atop dollar bills. (photo via alfexe /iStock / Getty Images Plus)

The latest Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed that prices rose slightly in August, making inflation worse for potential travelers and possibly causing the Federal Reserve to increase the interest rate next week.

According to ABCNews.com, the CPI rose 0.1 percent in August, a slight increase from the flat month-to-month movement in July, while it climbed 8.3 percent over the past year in August, a slight slowdown from 8.5 percent in July.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Man with credit card and mobile phone on the street

Wyndham Creates Mobile Tipping Option for US and Canadian...

Mother traveling with children and arriving at the airport

gallery icon The Most Baby-Friendly US States

An Amtrak long-distance train travels through the lush forests and wildflower meadows of the Pacific Northwest.

Amtrak Starts Cancelling Trains Due To Impending Strike

Pilots Sitting in the Cockpit, Adjusting the Controls

Pilot Shortage Expected to Worsen Over Next Decade

“When it comes to travel, today’s inflation data provides some good news for price-conscious consumers,” NerdWallet travel expert Sally French said. “Hotels and airfares hit record highs during the summer of 2022, but those prices have reached a top.”

While the economy continues to struggle, the CPI showed that the cost of gasoline continued to fall significantly, dropping 10.6 percent in August. The national average price for a gallon of gas stood at $3.72 to start the week, a massive decline from the peak of $5.01 in mid-June.

There were also several positive price changes for travel-related industries this month, including airfares being down 8.8 percent, rental car prices being down 4.6 percent and hotel room rates being down about 2.3 percent.

“Even though prices are dipping, they’re still mostly higher than they were this time last year, when there were more travel restrictions,” French continued. “Airfares are still up 33 percent in August 2022 versus August 2021 due to a combination of factors, including high travel demand, jet fuel prices and staffing shortages.”

“2022 prices are also far higher than their pre-pandemic levels—August 2022 airfares are up nine percent versus August 2019 airfares,” French said. “If you’re building your next vacation budget based on a 2019 trip, understand that you’ll likely pay far more now for pretty much every expense.”

Earlier this month, the CPI found that car rental prices jumped 48 percent from July 2019 to July 2022, which is much higher than the seven-percent hotel price increase over the same period and the 16-percent airfare cost increase.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

For more information on United States

For more Impacting Travel News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
snorkeling in the florida keys

UNEP and Reef-World Foundation Launch Green Fins Hub for Reef...

New Zealand Lifts Most Remaining COVID Restrictions

Japan to Reportedly Waive Tourist Visa Requirements for International Travelers

Multiple European Countries to Limit Number of Russian Travelers

Good News for Travelers - Gas Prices in the United States Drop Again

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS