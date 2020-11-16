Latest Study Shows Percentage of Americans Traveling for Thanksgiving, Winter Holidays
Impacting Travel Donald Wood November 16, 2020
A recent survey of Americans showed that fewer people are traveling this holiday season due to the impact of COVID-19 and the subsequent restrictions.
According to a report from the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA), 72 percent of survey respondents said they were unlikely to travel for Thanksgiving and 69 percent were unlikely to travel for Christmas.
The study also found that 21 percent of Americans say they are likely to travel for Thanksgiving, and another 24 percent said they are likely to travel for Christmas. Despite coronavirus-related reopenings, only 32 percent have taken an overnight leisure trip since March.
“This holiday season will be an especially difficult time for all Americans, and our industry is no exception,” AHLA president Chip Rogers said. “Fewer people will be traveling, and business travel remains nearly non-existent.”
“That’s why it’s so important for Congress to pass a relief bill now,” Rogers continued. “Millions of Americans are out of work, and thousands of small businesses are struggling to keep their doors open. We cannot afford to wait until the next Congress is sworn in for relief. They need help now.”
As for 2021, 24 percent of respondents said they are likely to travel for spring break.
Leisure travel has been devastated, but business travel has been even more impacted, with only eight percent of Americans saying they have taken an overnight business trip since March. Only 19 percent expect to travel for business within the next six months.
For more information on United States
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS