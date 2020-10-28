Last updated: 12:51 PM ET, Wed October 28 2020

Latest Updates on Hurricane Zeta’s Impact on Travel

Impacting Travel Donald Wood October 28, 2020

Airport on a stormy day
PHOTO: Airport on a stormy day. (photo via DedMityay/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Hurricane Zeta continues to build strength as it approaches the Gulf Coast of the United States for an expected landfall on Wednesday.

According to Weather.com, hurricane warnings have been issued from Morgan City, Louisiana, to the Mississippi/Alabama border, including metropolitan New Orleans. Life-threatening storm surge, damaging winds and heavy rainfall are expected to arrive Wednesday afternoon into the evening.

The storm surge warning includes areas from Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to Navarre, Florida, while a tropical storm warning is also in effect for portions of southern Mississippi, Alabama, the western Florida panhandle and northern Georgia.

Zeta is also expected to bring rainfall to the East Coast through late week as the storm interacts with another weather system.

As a result, several major airlines have issued travel alerts, waived changed fees and capped fares to airports in the projected path of the storm. At least nine coastal airports in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana and Mississippi could be impacted by Zeta.

Carriers such as American, Delta, Frontier, jetBlue, Southwest and United have issued travel advisories for the region.

Amtrak has adjusted its schedule and services on the Sunset Limited, Crescent and City of New Orleans routes due to the forecasted path of Tropical Storm Zeta. Substitute transportation will not be available to and from New Orleans.

For more information on United States

For more Impacting Travel News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Snow falling on New York City.

NYC Mayor Advises New York Residents to Skip Holiday Travel

Tropical Storm Zeta Impacting Travel in Mexico, United States

Travel Trade Groups Calling for an End to Blanket Quarantines

CHLA Releases Health Standards for Hotel Meetings and Events in California

Mexico Extends Non-Essential US Border Land Crossing Ban

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS