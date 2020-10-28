Latest Updates on Hurricane Zeta’s Impact on Travel
Impacting Travel Donald Wood October 28, 2020
Hurricane Zeta continues to build strength as it approaches the Gulf Coast of the United States for an expected landfall on Wednesday.
According to Weather.com, hurricane warnings have been issued from Morgan City, Louisiana, to the Mississippi/Alabama border, including metropolitan New Orleans. Life-threatening storm surge, damaging winds and heavy rainfall are expected to arrive Wednesday afternoon into the evening.
The intensification trend for #Zeta continues. Conditions along the northern Gulf Coast will begin to deteriorate around midday.https://t.co/52NAfUyNeI? pic.twitter.com/JP7ELwptYN— National Weather Service (@NWS) October 28, 2020
The storm surge warning includes areas from Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to Navarre, Florida, while a tropical storm warning is also in effect for portions of southern Mississippi, Alabama, the western Florida panhandle and northern Georgia.
Damaging winds, especially in gusts, will spread well inland across portions of southeast Mississippi and southern and central Alabama tonight due to Zeta's fast forward speed. More details about your local weather hazards at https://t.co/SiZo8ohZMN #Zeta pic.twitter.com/oIgZwtqaOx— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 28, 2020
Zeta is also expected to bring rainfall to the East Coast through late week as the storm interacts with another weather system.
#Zeta continues to strengthen as maximum sustained winds have reached 90 mph. As the system approaches the coast, there will be an increased chance of dangerous winds, storm surge, and severe weather. Our crews are LIVE in the field and ready to get you through the storm. pic.twitter.com/s7RjXs9DKz— The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) October 28, 2020
As a result, several major airlines have issued travel alerts, waived changed fees and capped fares to airports in the projected path of the storm. At least nine coastal airports in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana and Mississippi could be impacted by Zeta.
Carriers such as American, Delta, Frontier, jetBlue, Southwest and United have issued travel advisories for the region.
Amtrak has adjusted its schedule and services on the Sunset Limited, Crescent and City of New Orleans routes due to the forecasted path of Tropical Storm Zeta. Substitute transportation will not be available to and from New Orleans.
