LA County Mandates Face Masks For All Large Events
August 18, 2021
Beginning on Thursday, August 19, all mega-events in Los Angeles County, including sports events and concerts, will now require all guests to wear masks both indoors and outdoors.
This news, according to an article by CBS Los Angeles, is a revision of the Los Angeles Department of Health’s Health Officer Order, which requires masks be worn all the time, unless actively eating or drinking.
The Department of Health defines events that draw crowds greater than 5,000 in indoor spaces and 10,000 in the outdoors as mega-events and attending these will now require masks regardless of vaccination status.
Los Angeles’ decision to go back to masks for mega-events comes as many attractions, events and even the federal government changed its policies to protect others while continuing operations.
The federal government just extended its federal mask mandate for public transportation into January 2022, citing the Delta variant as the cause. Just yesterday, the National Park Service mandated that all guests to the national parks must now wear masks when they’re indoors and when social distancing isn’t possible.
The city of New Orleans has mandated that vaccinations or proof of a negative COVID-19 test will now be required to enter indoor spaces like bars and restaurants. Back in July, both Disney parks changed their policy back to an indoor mask mandate for all park guests.
This backward motion comes as the Delta variant continues to infect both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals throughout the world.
The CDC and Department of State have jointly added four more countries to the highest risk category yesterday after a wave of changes earlier in August, which included France, Iceland, Thailand and others.
