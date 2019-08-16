Last updated: 05:56 PM ET, Fri August 16 2019

Nationwide Computer Issue Causes Delays at Customs

Impacting Travel Janeen Christoff August 16, 2019

A plane flies above Los Angeles International Airport, LAX
PHOTO: A plane flies above Los Angeles International Airport. (photo via TriggerPhoto/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

A computer issue is causing problems for U.S. Customs and Border Patrol across the country.

According to CNN, travelers around the country are experiencing delays at border checks.

“U.S. Customs and Border Protection is experiencing a temporary outage with its processing systems at various airports of entry and is taking immediate action to address the technology disruption,” the Department of Homeland Security agency said in a statement.

“CBP officers continue to process international travelers using alternative procedures until systems are back online. Travelers at some ports of entry are experiencing longer than usual wait times and CBP officers are working to process travelers as quickly as possible while maintaining the highest levels of security.”

Reports first surfaced on Twitter with several travelers around the country tweeting out their displeasure with the delays.

Officials at LAX tweeted in response to the delay that the were dispatching their “Guest Experience Members to help at @CBP customs areas to help direct guests and provide other assistance.”

If this line at JFK is any example, processing has come to a screeching halt.

