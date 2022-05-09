President Biden Nominates David Pekoske for Second Term as TSA Administrator
Impacting Travel Donald Wood May 09, 2022
United States President Joe Biden announced the nomination of David Pekoske as administrator of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).
According to The Washington Post, Pekoske will serve his second five-year term as TSA administrator after he was first confirmed in August 2017. The former vice commandant of the Coast Guard said it was an honor to be nominated and would support the agency’s employees.
In addition to temporarily leading the Department of Homeland Security, Pekoske has focused on retaining the TSA workforce, rewarding them for their work and creating a more diverse group of more than 60,000 employees.
“If confirmed by the Senate for a second five-year term, we will continue to work tirelessly to improve employee recognition and pay, fostering a diverse and inclusive TSA culture, and pursuing innovative approaches to respond to emerging threats,” Pekoske said.
“My top priority as Administrator has been and will always be supporting our incredible workforce,” Pekoske continued.
Airlines for America (A4A) President and CEO Nicholas Calio released a statement in support of the news of Pekoske earning a second five-year term as TSA administrator:
“We congratulate David Pekoske on his nomination by President Biden to serve as TSA Administrator for a second term. For the past five years, Administrator Pekoske has done a tremendous job of leading TSA through the most challenging period in aviation while continuing to create a safe environment for the traveling public as well as passenger and cargo carriers. He is an extraordinary leader who knows how to anticipate challenges, collaborate with stakeholders and work through problems before they occur. Over the past five years, he has identified opportunities to strengthen the agency and maximize its operations, making it an even more effective agency for the future. A4A and our members are grateful for his keen vision, tireless service and unwavering partnership. We look forward to continuing our work with the TSA under Administrator Pekoske's leadership.”
American Association of Airport Executives president Todd Hauptli also commented on the appointment:
“We are deeply grateful to David Pekoske for his willingness to continue serving the country and urge swift approval of his nomination to a second five-year term leading the dedicated individuals at the Transportation Security Administration.”
